Upcoming Bajaj adventure bike spied again, reveals key details

Bajaj Auto 's upcoming adventure motorcycle, which is going to be the first-ever ADV from the homegrown two-wheeler major, seems to be inching closer to production. A test mule of the upcoming Bajaj ADV has been spotted again. Despite the heavy camouflage, the prototype has revealed some key details, including the powertrain.

Adventure motorcycles have been finding an increasing level of penetration in the Indian market over the last few years. Bajaj Auto, despite being a major player and having a wide range of high-performance models in its portfolio, has yet to tap that segment. However, Bajaj is gearing up to change that as it is working on its first-ever adventure motorcycle that is likely to be launched later this year.

Bajaj ADV likely to use engine of Pulsar N250

The upcoming Bajaj ADV is expected to use the engine of the Bajaj Pulsar N250. A closer look slightly above the engine of the test mule shows the presence of a radiator that is similarly sized to the one used on board the Pulsar N250. This makes it evident that the engine will be oil-cooled. It also seems much smaller than the radiator used in the KTM 250 Duke.

The 250 cc engine is well-known for its strong low-end and midrange torque. This makes it sensible for Bajaj to use the engine for a touring and off-roading-focused upcoming motorcycle. Additionally, using the smaller engine will help Bajaj to keep the pricing competitive. Since the company already has the KTM 250 Adventure and the KTM 390 Adventure available in the market at a higher price range, adding something in the affordable segment where Hero XPulse 210 currently dominates the space makes a strong case for the upcoming ADV.

Bajaj ADV to get slim telescopic fork with fork gaiters

The new spy video also revealed that the upcoming ADV will get a slim telescopic front fork with fork gaiters and a rear monoshock absorber. Along with this, there could be a smaller front disc. The bike will run on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke wheels, offering good balance between highway stability and off-road capacity.

Bajaj ADV to get Pulsar N series lights

The spyshot further revealed that the upcoming ADV will get a taillight borrowed from the Bajaj Pulsar N series of bikes. The headlamp is likely to be an LED projector unit, possibly borrowed from Pulsar N250.

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