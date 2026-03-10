HT Auto
HT Auto
Norton Atlas Adventure Tourer spotted in India

Norton Atlas Adventure Tourer spotted in India

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Mar 2026, 10:13 am
  • The Norton Atlas has been spotted testing in India, showcasing its distinctive design and nearing production readiness.

Norton Atlas will use a new 585 cc engine. (Instagram / revvinvinay)
Norton Atlas will use a new 585 cc engine.
Get Launch Updates on
Norton Atlas 650 arrow icon
Notify me

The upcoming Norton Atlas has been spotted testing on Indian roads once again, offering a closer look at the motorcycle ahead of its official debut. The latest spy images reveal fresh details about the middleweight adventure bike that is currently under development as part of Norton’s revival under TVS Motor Company.

The test mule appears to be nearing production readiness. In terms of styling, the motorcycle carries a distinctive design with a muscular front fairing, a unique LED headlamp and a tall windscreen that enhances its touring appeal. The bike also features engine crash protection and gold-finished upside-down front forks, adding to its premium visual presence.

One of the key highlights from the spy shots is the wheel setup. The motorcycle seems to be running a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel, indicating that the test bike could be the standard Atlas variant rather than the road-focused GT version. The Atlas GT is expected to feature 17-inch wheels at both ends and it has been spotted in India earlier. While earlier global versions were seen with tubeless wire-spoke wheels, the India-spec models could use alloy wheels to help manage costs and improve practicality.

Powering the Norton Atlas range will be a 585 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine paired with a six-speed gearbox. The motor uses a 270-degree crankshaft configuration and is expected to produce around 65 to 70 bhp. This setup should offer a strong mid-range and smooth power delivery suited for touring as well as everyday riding.

The Atlas lineup is expected to include multiple versions, including the road-biased GT and a more adventure-oriented standard model. Once launched, the motorcycle will compete in the midsize adventure segment.

Although Norton has not yet confirmed an official launch timeline, the Atlas range is expected to debut globally first, with an India launch likely to follow around mid-2026. India is also expected to play an important role as a manufacturing and development hub for Norton’s future motorcycles.

First Published Date: 10 Mar 2026, 10:13 am IST
TAGS: Norton TVS Motor Company Adventure tourers Atlas

