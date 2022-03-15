Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Auto Two Wheelers Tvs Jupiter Zx With Bluetooth, Voice Assist Launched At 80,973

TVS Jupiter ZX with Bluetooth, Voice Assist launched at 80,973

TVS Jupiter ZX available in two new colour options of Matte Black & Copper Bronze.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 15 Mar 2022, 04:31 PM
TVS Jupiter ZX now comes with SMARTXONNECT and Voice Assist features. 

TVS Jupiter ZX has been launched in India with updated features. The new scooter has received the company's new SMARTXONNECT feature along with Voice Assist. It has been priced at 80,973 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is now available in two new colour options of Matte Black & Copper Bronze.

TVS first introduced Bluetooth connectivity on its Jupiter Grande scooter and the same (SMARTXONNECT) has been introduced along with some segment-best features such as fully digital console, Voice Assist, Navigation Assist, and SMS/Call alerts on the model. The company adds that Jupiter has become the first scooter in the 110cc segment to offer Voice Assist feature.  

The TVS SMARTXONNECT platform includes Bluetooth-enabled technology paired with an exclusive TVS Connect mobile app which is available on both Android and iOS platforms. This feature can be used via a connected device such as Bluetooth headphones, wired headphones or a helmet that is connected and Bluetooth equipped.  The company says that the scooter's response is seen on the speedometer to the consumer and as audio feedback via headphones.

To differentiate with other variants of Jupiter, this specific variant come with Silver Oak colour inner panels. The scooter further gets a new dual-tone seat with fresh design pattern. Additionally, this variant also gets a rear backrest to provide added comfort and convenience.

At the heart of the scooter sits the same 110cc engine which belts out 5.8 kW of maximum power at 7,500 rpm and 8.8 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The engine comes with intelliGO technology and i-TOUCHstart with an integrated starter generator system. Some other highlights of the scooter include LED headlamp, a 2-litre glovebox mobile charger, 21-litre storage and also, a front disc brake.

First Published Date: 15 Mar 2022, 11:56 AM IST
