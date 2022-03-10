HT Auto
Home Auto News Tvs Apache Celebrates One Lakh Aog Members

TVS Apache celebrates one lakh AOG members

TVS recently organised the first edition of the AOG North Chapter ride in Mandawa, Rajasthan, recently.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Mar 2022, 11:00 AM
TVS invited its loyal Apache owners for the first edition of the AOG North from across various parts of India.
TVS invited its loyal Apache owners for the first edition of the AOG North from across various parts of India.
TVS Apache celebrates one lakh AOG members
TVS invited its loyal Apache owners for the first edition of the AOG North from across various parts of India.
TVS invited its loyal Apache owners for the first edition of the AOG North from across various parts of India.

TVS Motor Company is celebrating the milestone of one lakh members in the company's Apache Owners Group (AOG).  The Hosur-based two-wheeler maker launched the Apache Owners Group almost five years back and the company says that AOG has managed to spread to 65 cities across India with over one lakh active members. 

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also Read: TVS Apache RTR 200 4v BS 6: Road Test Review)

To commemorate the milestone, the company also recently organised the first edition of the TVS AOG North Chapter ride in Mandawa, Rajasthan, recently. The company invited its loyal Apache owners to witness the event from across various parts of India. The three-day event witnessed the biggest gathering of the TVS Apache owners and loyalists from across the Indian cities to the mystifying City of Havelis. Currently, the company's Apache range of bikes include models such as RTR 160, RTR 160 4V, RTR 180, RTR 200 4V, and the flagship RR 310. 

“TVS Apache Owners Group (AOG) is a community of passionate and like-minded TVS Apache riders sharing a common platform to explore and spread their enthusiasm for motorcycling. After four years of its journey, AOG is now present in 65 cities across India having over one lakh members. Riders in the TVS AOG community have completed over a thousand rides till date," the company said in a press note shared recently.

(Also Read: TVS clocks one million two-wheeler exports in FY21-22)

Meanwhile, TVS has also launched its new Raider 125 sports commuter in the market of Bangladesh. The Raider went on sale in India last year and is offered with several segment-first features such as ride modes, LCD digital speedometer, 3V i-Touch Start, LED headlamp and under-seat storage. 

First Published Date: 10 Mar 2022, 11:00 AM IST
TAGS: TVS Apache TVS TVS Motor TVS Motor Company TVS Apache RR310
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

What is nano ceramic coating and does your car need it? Here's a complete guide
What is nano ceramic coating and does your car need it? Here's a complete guide
Volvo Cars partners Starbucks for pilot electric vehicle charging network
Volvo Cars partners Starbucks for pilot electric vehicle charging network
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV interior revealed ahead of April 19 world debut
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV interior revealed ahead of April 19 world debut
Tata Altroz Automatic to launch on March 21
Tata Altroz Automatic to launch on March 21
At ₹2 per unit, Delhi all set for India's cheapest EV charging network
At 2 per unit, Delhi all set for India's cheapest EV charging network

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city