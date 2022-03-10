TVS Apache celebrates one lakh AOG members

TVS Motor Company is celebrating the milestone of one lakh members in the company's Apache Owners Group (AOG). The Hosur-based two-wheeler maker launched the Apache Owners Group almost five years back and the company says that AOG has managed to spread to 65 cities across India with over one lakh active members.

To commemorate the milestone, the company also recently organised the first edition of the TVS AOG North Chapter ride in Mandawa, Rajasthan, recently. The company invited its loyal Apache owners to witness the event from across various parts of India. The three-day event witnessed the biggest gathering of the TVS Apache owners and loyalists from across the Indian cities to the mystifying City of Havelis. Currently, the company's Apache range of bikes include models such as RTR 160, RTR 160 4V, RTR 180, RTR 200 4V, and the flagship RR 310.

“TVS Apache Owners Group (AOG) is a community of passionate and like-minded TVS Apache riders sharing a common platform to explore and spread their enthusiasm for motorcycling. After four years of its journey, AOG is now present in 65 cities across India having over one lakh members. Riders in the TVS AOG community have completed over a thousand rides till date," the company said in a press note shared recently.

Meanwhile, TVS has also launched its new Raider 125 sports commuter in the market of Bangladesh. The Raider went on sale in India last year and is offered with several segment-first features such as ride modes, LCD digital speedometer, 3V i-Touch Start, LED headlamp and under-seat storage.

