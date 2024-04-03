Toyota reopened booking for Innova Hycross top hybrid variants

Published Apr 03, 2024

Toyota Innova Hycross ZX and ZX(O) trims are now available for booking after a year's hiatus

The OEM halted bookings for these variants owing to supply chain issues in April 2023

During that time, the supply chain issue resulted in a two year long waiting period for the specific variants

The top variant of the MPV is now priced at 30.98 lakh (ex-showroom)

The automaker has hiked price of the MPV

The Toyota Innova Hycross ZX and ZX(O) come powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine mated to a 1.7 kWh Ni-MH battery pack

This hybrid powertrain is capable of churning out 184 bhp peak power and 206 Nm of maximum torque output

The MPV gets an e-Drive transmission unit and generates 23.24 kmpl

The ZX and ZX(O) trims come loaded with features like panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, second-row ottoman seats etc
