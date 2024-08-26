TVS Jupiter 110 vs Hero Zoom 110: Which 110cc scooter is right for you

In the competitive landscape that 110cc scooters belong to, it becomes imperative to have comfort, performance, and, of course, affordability. TVS has just brought out a facelift to its popular Jupiter 110 in a bid to retain its overwhelming dominance.

The TVS Jupiter has for quite some time now been one of the most potent challengers to the Honda Activa in this class. More recently, it was joined by the Hero Xoom 110, but seeking just a piece of the pie. Let’s compare the Jupiter 110 and the Hero Xoom 110, talking about the specifications and their relative value.

TVS Jupiter 110 vs Hero Xoom 110: Dimensions

For starters, the larger platform of the 125cc sibling adopted by the 2024 TVS Jupiter 110 has helped to enhance the overall riding experience, at least in terms of space. If one is to compare with Hero Xoom 110, it is a bit longer in overall length than the Jupiter, but where the latter is narrower in width and taller in height to provide a more upright riding position that some riders may like.

While the Xoom enjoys slight advantages in wheelbase and weight, it gets thoroughly outclassed by Jupiter's bigger platform and rearward-shifted fuel tank to accommodate more space under the seat. This additional storage space can carry helmets, bags, or other items which a rider may want to carry. The under-seat storage on the Jupiter is claimed to have enough room to fit two half-face helmets.

TVS Jupiter 110 vs Hero Xoom 110:Specs

While both the TVS Jupiter 110 and the Hero Xoom 110 both have engines of a similar displacement, their performance characteristics are a little different. The Jupiter's engine is available in two states of tune, with and without the 'iGo Assist' feature. Even though the Xoom develops a wee bit more peak power, the Jupiter makes more torque, especially when fitted with 'iGo Assist', possibly translating into better performance in terms of acceleration and hill-climbing abilities in certain driving conditions.

On the braking front, the Jupiter gets the availability of a larger front disc brake. This ensures a bit more effectiveness in most stopping requirements. Both the front tires are of the same size. The higher variants of the Xoom get a slightly wider rear wheel, which gives more stability and traction at higher speeds.

TVS Jupiter 110 vs Hero Xoom 110:Features

It's a fact that the 110cc scooter segment in India has matured significantly in recent times, and brands have been adding feature after feature to be ahead of the competition. The top-spec variant of both—the TVS Jupiter and Hero Xoom 110—tell this story.

The list of features on the TVS Jupiter includes the LED lightbar and digital instrument cluster, with the fuel filler cap sitting inside the front apron, an LCD instrument cluster, SmartXonnect smartphone connectivity, and mild-hybrid technology. In fact, it is the only scooter in this class that features an integrated starter generator.

In the Hero Xoom 110, there is a digital console besides Bluetooth connectivity, cornering LED lamps, integrated LED DRLs, LED projector headlamp, H-shaped LED taillight, boot light, i3s engine start/stop function, and USB charging port. The newly launched Xoom 110 Combat Edition is available in matte shadow grey colour with contrasting graphics.

TVS Jupiter 110 vs Hero Xoom 110:Price

In terms of pricing, this base variant of Hero Xoom is marginally more affordable by ₹2,200 than the new TVS Jupiter, which starts at ₹73,700. While the top-spec variant turns out to be a lot more expensive than the former, it comes loaded with several features, mild-hybrid technology, and a larger engine displacement. For the added price the Jupiter comes for, there is visible value and practicality.

While Hero Xoom has a more sporty appeal, Jupiter has always had its reputation as the family man among them. With refreshingly new design and feature updates, it's all set to woo more customers. After all, it depends on personal taste and other priorities that the owner would want in a vehicle, be it features, styling, or even riding experience.

