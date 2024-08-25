Auto news recap, August 24: New TVS Jupiter 110 review, Hyundai Alcazar features

HT Auto
Here is a quick summary of all the vital things that happened in the Indian automotive industry on August 23.
HT Auto ensures that you stay informed about the significant advancements in both the Indian and global automotive industries. Given the rapid transformations occurring in the automobile and motorcycle sectors, we offer a concise yet comprehensive summary of the key events from August 24, Saturday.

2024 TVS Jupiter ride review

First launched in 2013, the TVS Jupiter is the only scooter in India that has been able to give some competition to the mighty Honda Activa. The Jupiter scooter has finally entered a new generation. What has changed with the new Jupiter? Well, a lot actually. HT Auto got to ride the new scooter on TVS' test track. Here are the first impressions of the 2024 TVS Jupiter 110.

Also Read : 2024 TVS Jupiter 110 first impressions: Family scooter reborn

New Hyundai Alcazar features confirmed

Hyundai Motor India Limited has revealed the exterior design of its upcoming Alcazar. The updated SUV will be based on the new Creta that was launched earlier this year and has been doing very well in the market. Hyundai has started accepting bookings for the new Alcazar. Now, the brand has released a new TVC in which a few of the features of the Alcazar are visible.

Also Read : 2024 Hyundai Alcazar confirmed to get these features

Mercedes-Benz India plant found non-compliant with pollution control guidelines

(Also read: Mercedes-Benz India plant found non-compliant with pollution control guidelines)

The Mercedes-Benz India assembly plant in Chakan, Maharashtra, does not adhere to the pollution control guidelines set by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB). The inconsistency was discovered during a routine inspection, according to the government agency. Mercedes-Benz India says it is yet to receive a written notice or formal request from MPCB about the claimed violations.

First Published Date: 25 Aug 2024, 08:42 AM IST
