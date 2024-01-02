MG Motor India concluded 2023 by selling 56,902 cars

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 02, 2024

Electric cars played a key role in the brand's overall passenger vehicle sales in 2023

The ZS electric SUV and Comet EV together have sold around 20,000 models in 2023

In December 2023, MG sold 4,400 cars in India

This marked a 13% growth in December 2023, compared to the same month a year ago

 Check product page

MG recorded an 18% YoY growth in 2023, compared to 2022

MG sells a host of SUVs in Indian market

The SAIC-owned British car manufacturer sells models like Hector, Hector Plus, Astor, Gloster, Comet and ZS EV

The MG cars have been known for coming equipped with a wide range of advanced connected technologies

MG plans to launch five new cars in India, with majority of the being electric ones
Check more on MG Motor India's 2023 sales
Click Here