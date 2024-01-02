Electric cars played a key role in the brand's overall passenger vehicle sales in 2023
The ZS electric SUV and Comet EV together have sold around 20,000 models in 2023
In December 2023, MG sold 4,400 cars in India
This marked a 13% growth in December 2023, compared to the same month a year ago
MG recorded an 18% YoY growth in 2023, compared to 2022
MG sells a host of SUVs in Indian market
The SAIC-owned British car manufacturer sells models like Hector, Hector Plus, Astor, Gloster, Comet and ZS EV
The MG cars have been known for coming equipped with a wide range of advanced connected technologies
MG plans to launch five new cars in India, with majority of the being electric ones