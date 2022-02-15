Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Two-wheelers TVS Fiero 125 nameplate registered in India

TVS Fiero 125 nameplate registered in India

The new TVS Fiero 125 could share technical details with the present TVS Raider 125 motorcycle. 
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 15 Feb 2022, 12:28 PM
TVS Fiero 125 could use Raider's 124.8cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, three-valve engine. (Representational image of Fiero Fx)

TVS Motor Company has registered the Fiero 125 nameplate in the country. The new trademark has been given validity up to November 2, 2030. The motorcycle was rumoured to arrive in India last year and the new nameplate registration only fuels the fire. 

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Tvs Ntorq 125
124.8 cc
₹ 72,065 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tvs Apache Rtr 180
177.4 cc
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tvs Jupiter
109.7 cc
₹ 63,511 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tvs Iqube Electric
₹ 1.01 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v
197.75 cc
₹ 1.26 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

(Also Read: TVS Motor reports highest-ever revenue, profit in third quarter)

While more details on the motorcycle's arrival remain scarce at the moment, do expect it to share the underpinnings with the already available Raider 125 in India. It indicates that the Fiero 125 could use Raider's 124.8cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, three-valve engine. This unit has been rated to produce 11.2bhp of maximum power at 7,500rpm and 11.2Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm. The engine comes mated to a five-speed gearbox. Expect the Fiero to also deliver output figures in the same range. 

The company is also likely to give the Fiero a similar hardware setup in the form of telescopic front forks and a rear mono-shock to handle the suspension tasks. While the base variant could get drum units, the higher-spec models could sport a front disc brake. In terms of features, the motorcycle may receive LED lighting, a digital instrument cluster, and a combined braking system. Also, there is quite a possibility that TVS might also add Bluetooth connectivity options on the bike. 

(Also Read: Top 5 electric two-wheeler makers in India in 2021: Hero, Okinawa lead the pack)

Nameplate registration doesn't necessarily mean that the bike will be launched in India anytime soon. However, once launched, it will go on to rival the likes of other 125 cc segment players such as Honda SP 125, and Bajaj Pulsar 125 etc. 

First Published Date: 15 Feb 2022, 12:22 PM IST
TAGS: TVS TVS Motor TVS Motor Company TVS Fiero Fiero 125 TVS Fiero 125
Related Stories
Confirmed: Made in India seven-seat Jeep SUV officially named Meridian
14 Feb 2022
Volkswagen starts to export T-Cross SUV, sold as Taigun in India, to Mexico
11 Feb 2022
Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250 become costlier in India
11 Feb 2022
Ratan Tata takes delivery of custom Tata Nano electric car. Check details.
10 Feb 2022
Honda likely to reintroduce CBR150R in India soon. Patent suggests
12 Feb 2022
Royal Enfield Scram 411 brochure leaked ahead of official launch
10 Feb 2022
Alfa Romeo Tonale breaks cover as brand's first ever plug-in hybrid electric car
09 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS