This is the first track-ready Ferrari that is road-legal

Ferrari has unveiled two new special limited series cars that are based on the SF90. There is the SF90 XX Stradale and SF90 XX Spider.
Ferrari will make only 799 units of Stradale and 599 units of Spider.
The SF90 XX uses the same power as the plug-in hybrid engine as the standard SF90.
The combined power output now stands at 1,001 bhp. The 8-speed dual-clutch has been reworked.
The XX-range of cars from Ferrari have always been about aerodynamics
It has helped in improving the grip levels and downforce which in return help in shaving off seconds in lap times
The design has also been made more aggressive than the standard car. It now features a fixed rear wing which has not been seen on a street-legal Ferrari since the F50.
There are carbon fibre elements that help in saving weight and provide rigidity.