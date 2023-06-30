Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale and Spider unveiled, are first road-legal XX cars

Ferrari has unveiled two new special limited series cars that are based on the SF90. There is the SF90 XX Stradale and SF90 XX Spider. Ferrari will make only 799 units of Stradale and 599 units of Spider. The new cars are basically hard-core and track-focused versions of the standard SF90. What makes these cars special is that SF90 XX Stradale and Spider are the first street-legal cars from Ferrari’s XX programme. Till now, the XX cars have been track-only cars.

The SF90 XX uses the same power as the plug-in hybrid engine as the standard SF90. There is a 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine and three electric motors, two of them are located on the front axle while the third one sits between the engine and the gearbox.

The electric motors are powered by a lithium-ion battery pack and they produce 229 bhp which is 11.83 bhp more than the standard SF90. The claimed range in full-electric mode is 25 km and the top speed is 135 kmph. The engine is also reworked with new pistons and a more efficient cooling system and the secondary air system has been removed to save 3.5 kg of weight. The engine now produces 775 bhp which is an increase of 16.76 bhp. The combined power output now stands at 1,001 bhp. The 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox has been retained but Ferrari says that the gear-shift logic has been changed significantly.

The XX-range of cars from Ferrari have always been serious about aerodynamics and the new SF90 XX Stradale and SF90 XX Spider are no different. The Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale delivers the most efficient aerodynamic performance of any road-going car in Ferrari's history, making it comparable only to that of the LaFerrari supercar. This has helped in improving the grip levels and downforce which in return help in shaving off seconds in lap times.

The SF90 XX Stradale is based on the SF90 Stradale. However, it looks more aggressive because of all the changes.

The design has also been made more aggressive than the standard car. It now features a fixed rear wing which has not been seen on a street-legal Ferrari since the F50. There are carbon fibre elements that help in saving weight and provide rigidity. The headlights now sit lower and the air intakes have been redesigned as well.

