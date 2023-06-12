HT Auto
Ferrari plans to complete its new line for electric cars by mid 2024

Ferrari is planning to play the electric vehicle (EV) game with as much enthusiasm as it has played the supercar battle over past several decades. If not more. But while the company does not yet have a single fully-electric car in the market, it has already confirmed one for unveil and launch at some point in time post 2025. And to ensure that its EV and plug-in hybrid models get all the support possible, the Italians are working on an additional plant at Maranello which would primarily focus on such vehicles.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Jun 2023, 12:15 PM
File photo of the Ferrari logo. Image has been used for representational purpose.
File photo of the Ferrari logo. Image has been used for representational purpose.

The need to adapt and evolve is urgent for car makers around the world. And Ferrari is not an exception. The makers of some of the most iconic supercars the world has ever seen has well-defined electric ambitions. And a new plant in the home base of Maranello could be the epicenter of this thrust forward.

Ferrari CEO Bendetto Vigna has underlined that this plant is on track for completion by mid 2024. Speaking at a investor conference hosted by Bloomberg, Vigna highlighted that this facility will be utilised to manufacture components for hybridised internal-combustion and fully-electric vehicles. He has also ruled out any possibility of a tie-up between Ferrari and a second player as far as EVs are concerned. He has also ruled out acquisition of any other supercar brand.

Also Read : A Ferrari that can drive itself? Why Italian sportscar brand ‘does not care’

The all-electric Ferrari is expected to be unveiled in the fourth quarter of 2025 and production could start from 2026. The brand itself is also known for being exclusive - this was once again demonstrated by limited production numbers for the first-ever Ferrari SUV called Purosangue - but EVs would require some degree of scale.

For now though, not much is known about the all-electric Ferrari, apart from scattered speculation that it too could have an SUV body type.

First Published Date: 12 Jun 2023, 12:15 PM IST
TAGS: Ferrari Purosangue EV Electric car Electric vehicle
