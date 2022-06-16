HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ferrari To Pump In Billions As It 'snubs' Engines To 'woo' Electrics

Ferrari to pump in billions as it 'snubs' engines to 'woo' electrics

Ferrari is aiming for fully electric and plug-in hybrid models to make up 60% of its portfolio by 2026.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Jun 2022, 04:11 PM
File photo of a Ferrari logo
File photo of a Ferrari logo
File photo of a Ferrari logo
File photo of a Ferrari logo

Supercar maker Ferrari is looking at raising its profit as it converts its northern Italy factory into an electric vehicle manufacturing hub as it accelerates its shift to cleaner vehicles. The firm's Maranello factory will be expanded to make battery-powered vehicles as well as batteries. Ferrari is looking to introduce its first fully electric car in 2025.

The company is planning to invest around 4.4 billion euros or $4.6 billion to develop fully electric and plug-in hybrid models. It is aiming for these models to make up 60% of its portfolio by 2026 and the company's CEO Benedetto Vigna is confident about achieving the electrification target. By 2030, the company aims to have cleaner vehicles making up 80% of its sales.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Ferrari F8 Tributo (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari F8 Tributo
3902 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 7.75 kmpl
₹4.02 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ferrari 812 (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari 812
6496 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹5.2 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Ferrari recalls over 2,000 cars in China over brake failure issue)

While fully-electric cars are expected to make up 5% of the company's sales by 2025, hybrids should rise to 55% of sales. By 2030, fully electric models are expected to make 40% of the brand's sales while hybrids are expected to drop to 40% in 2030.

Vigna joined the company last year with an aim to speed up the supercar maker's transition towards cleaner vehicles and move away from the 12-cylinder combustion engine powered ones. However, challenges remain in terms of huge capital investments as well as an emotional transition vis-a-viz the brand's wealthy customers who are centred around the throaty roar of a powerful engine.

Though Ferrari continues to post decent profit margins, its stocks have underperformed recently, partly because it is late to the party of electrification and still has to play catch-up to compete with its peers.

With its battery-powered push, Ferrari has forecast an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to rise up to 2.7 billion euros in 2026, a significant increase from about 1.5 billion euros last year.

(with inputs from Reuters)

 

First Published Date: 16 Jun 2022, 04:10 PM IST
TAGS: Ferrari electric car electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility Ferrari Purosangue
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Images of the BMW 3 Series sedan that has been nearly ripped off all its essential components.
Parked BMW 3 Series stripped off key components worth 17 lakh overnight
Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Brezza have been power players in the sub-compact SUV segment. Time is now ripe for the updated models to once again lead the way. 
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: Updated models set to renew rivalry
The next generation of lunar rovers could be unlike any ever seen by the moon as GM and Lockheed Martin team up to help astronauts.
GM lunar vehicles for Moon may be sold to wealthy space travelers
Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America Edition will be available in both US and Canada.
In pics: Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America Edition brings a classy vibe
Vehicle scrappage policy has the potential of putting old polluting vehicles off roads but should the age of a car alone decide its fate?
India’s plan to recycle old cars failing to woo vehicle owners

Trending this Week

Porsche Approved used cars will be available across the automaker's range in India.
Can't afford a new Porsche? There's a new option now in India
The new Mahindra XUV300 also comes with AutoSHIFT transmission. 
Mahindra XUV300 to soon get a new variant in India
Citroen C3 will be competing with B-segment hatchbacks in India. However, going by its body type and specifications, it will also rival the likes of Tata Punch SUV.
Citroen C3 vs Tata Punch: Specs, features, mileage compared
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and S-Cross are among three cars which are offered with discounts in June
S-Cross to Ciaz: Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on these cars in June
Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Brezza have been power players in the sub-compact SUV segment. Time is now ripe for the updated models to once again lead the way. 
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: Updated models set to renew rivalry

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Sony, Honda pair up to form new mobility company with eye on electric vehicles
Sony, Honda pair up to form new mobility company with eye on electric vehicles
2022 Hyundai Venue launched: Trims, features and full price structure explained
2022 Hyundai Venue launched: Trims, features and full price structure explained
Tesla hikes car prices in the US, all models become pricier
Tesla hikes car prices in the US, all models become pricier
Vehicles queue up at petrol pumps in Kashmir amid fuel shortage rumors
Vehicles queue up at petrol pumps in Kashmir amid fuel shortage rumors
2022 Bajaj Pulsar N160 India launch: What we know so far
2022 Bajaj Pulsar N160 India launch: What we know so far

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city