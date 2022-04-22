HT Auto
Ferrari recalls over 2,000 cars in China over brake failure issue

Ferrari has recalled 2,222 of its luxury sports cars in China informing the owners that there might be some issue with the brakes of the vehicles.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Apr 2022, 05:24 PM
File photo used for representational purpose.
Ferrari has issued a recall of about 2,222 of its luxury sports cars in China informing the owners that there might be some issue with the brakes of the vehicles. As per a Bloomberg report, it is almost every car that Ferrari has sold in China since 2018. Ferrari's recall has impacted 458 Italia, 458 Speciale, 458 Speciale A, 458 Spider, 488 GTB and 488 Spider series cars that were produced between 2 March 2010 and 12 March 2019.

A notice posted on the State Administration for Market Regulation’s website stated cars affected in this recall may potentially increase the risk of brake fluid leakage, which can result in reduced braking performance or a brake failure. It has been advised to the users to drive the vehicle with caution. The recall will begin on May 30.

(Also read | Ferrari Purosangue SUV to be exclusively offering with limited units in market)

It has been reported that Ferrari International Trading (Shanghai) Co. will replace the brake fluid reservoir cap free of charge for vehicles that may get come under the recall.

(Also read | Ferrari Purosangue SUV spotted testing ahead of global debut)

Ferrari recently unveiled a new 296 GTS convertible model as the brand's fourth plug-in hybrid car. This luxury sports car comes with a V6 plug-in hybrid powertrain incorporated with a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged engine that can churn power up to 819bhp and maximum torque of 740 Nm. The car features an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission that delivers the mentioned power to the rear wheels of the luxury car. The all-new Ferrari 296 GTS convertible can touch the speed of 100 kmph from absolute stillness in just 2.9 seconds.

 

First Published Date: 22 Apr 2022, 05:24 PM IST
TAGS: Ferrari Ferrari 296 GTS Ferrari Italia Ferrari Speciale Ferrari Speciale A Ferrari Spider Ferrari GTB
