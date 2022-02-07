HT Auto
Home News TVS Motor reports highest-ever revenue, profit in third quarter

TVS Motor reports highest-ever revenue, profit in third quarter

Total two-wheeler sales of TVS Motor Company stood at 8.35 lakh units in the current quarter as against 9.52 lakh units in the quarter ended December of 2020.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Feb 2022, 05:46 PM
File photo of TVS Apache RTR 165 RP motorcycle used for representational purpose only.
File photo of TVS Apache RTR 165 RP motorcycle used for representational purpose only.

TVS Motor Company has reported its highest ever operating revenue and profit in a quarter for the third quarter ending December. The company recorded an operating revenue of 5,706 crores in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021-22 as compared to 5,391 crores of revenue in the third quarter ended December 2020.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Tvs Xl100 (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Xl100
99.7 cc
₹ 39,990 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Detel Ev Easy Plus (HT Auto photo)
Detel Ev Easy Plus
₹ 39,999 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Gemopai Miso (HT Auto photo)
Gemopai Miso
₹ 44,000 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Geliose Hope (HT Auto photo)
Geliose Hope
₹ 46,999 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Pure Ev Etrance (HT Auto photo)
Pure Ev Etrance
₹ 51,999 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The two-wheeler manufacturer's operating EBITDA margin is at 10% during the quarter as against 9.5% during the third quarter ended December 2020 as it registered its highest-ever operating EBITDA of 568 crores during this quarter as against 511 crores reported in the quarter ended December 2020. TVS also recorded highest ever profit-before-tax (PBT) of 391 crores during the quarter under review as against 362 crores reported in the quarter ended December of 2020.

(Also read | TVS Motor Company sales drop to 266,788 units in January 2022)

Profit After Tax (PAT) for the quarter ended December 2021 grew by 9% at 288 crores against 266 crores reported in the quarter ended December 2020.

Total two-wheeler sales of the company stood at 8.35 lakh units in the current quarter as against 9.52 lakh units in the quarter ended December of 2020 while exports grew by 12% compared to Q3 of the last financial year. While motorcycles registered sales of 4.46 lakh units as against sales of 4.26 lakh units, scooters registered sales of 2.56 lakh units as against 3.11 lakh units in the quarter ended December 2020.

(Also read | TVS aims electric bicycle market, acquires Switzerland's largest e-bike company)

Total three-wheelers sales grew by 17%, registering sales of 0.44 lakh units in the quarter ended December 2021 as compared to sales of 0.38 lakh units in the quarter ended December of 2020.

Total two-wheeler sales of the company including exports during the nine months ended December 2021 stood at is 23.23 lakh units as against 20.42 lakh units in the nine months ended December of 2020. Whereas total three-wheeler sales grew by 57% to 1.30 lakh units in the first nine months ended December of 2021 from 0.83 lakh units in the nine months ended December 2020.

The total exports of TVS grew by 68% registering sales of 9.38 lakh units during the nine months ended December 2021 when compared to 5.57 lakh units in the nine months ended December 2020.

First Published Date: 07 Feb 2022, 05:46 PM IST
TAGS: TVS Motor Company TVS TVS Motor
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

BLive launches new multi-brand EV experience store in Hyderabad
BLive launches new multi-brand EV experience store in Hyderabad
TVS Motor reports highest-ever revenue, profit in third quarter
TVS Motor reports highest-ever revenue, profit in third quarter
Watch: Maserati Grecale luxury SUV goes extreme weather testing in -30 degree
Watch: Maserati Grecale luxury SUV goes extreme weather testing in -30 degree
Lamborghini partners Culti Milano to develop square-shaped scented candles
Lamborghini partners Culti Milano to develop square-shaped scented candles
Porsche hopeful to replicate its success in 2021 again despite chip shortage
Porsche hopeful to replicate its success in 2021 again despite chip shortage

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city