TVS Motor reports highest-ever revenue, profit in third quarter

Total two-wheeler sales of TVS Motor Company stood at 8.35 lakh units in the current quarter as against 9.52 lakh units in the quarter ended December of 2020.

TVS Motor Company has reported its highest ever operating revenue and profit in a quarter for the third quarter ending December. The company recorded an operating revenue of ₹5,706 crores in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021-22 as compared to ₹5,391 crores of revenue in the third quarter ended December 2020.

The two-wheeler manufacturer's operating EBITDA margin is at 10% during the quarter as against 9.5% during the third quarter ended December 2020 as it registered its highest-ever operating EBITDA of ₹568 crores during this quarter as against ₹511 crores reported in the quarter ended December 2020. TVS also recorded highest ever profit-before-tax (PBT) of ₹391 crores during the quarter under review as against ₹362 crores reported in the quarter ended December of 2020.

(Also read | TVS Motor Company sales drop to 266,788 units in January 2022)

Profit After Tax (PAT) for the quarter ended December 2021 grew by 9% at ₹288 crores against ₹266 crores reported in the quarter ended December 2020.

Total two-wheeler sales of the company stood at 8.35 lakh units in the current quarter as against 9.52 lakh units in the quarter ended December of 2020 while exports grew by 12% compared to Q3 of the last financial year. While motorcycles registered sales of 4.46 lakh units as against sales of 4.26 lakh units, scooters registered sales of 2.56 lakh units as against 3.11 lakh units in the quarter ended December 2020.

(Also read | TVS aims electric bicycle market, acquires Switzerland's largest e-bike company)

Total three-wheelers sales grew by 17%, registering sales of 0.44 lakh units in the quarter ended December 2021 as compared to sales of 0.38 lakh units in the quarter ended December of 2020.

Total two-wheeler sales of the company including exports during the nine months ended December 2021 stood at is 23.23 lakh units as against 20.42 lakh units in the nine months ended December of 2020. Whereas total three-wheeler sales grew by 57% to 1.30 lakh units in the first nine months ended December of 2021 from 0.83 lakh units in the nine months ended December 2020.

The total exports of TVS grew by 68% registering sales of 9.38 lakh units during the nine months ended December 2021 when compared to 5.57 lakh units in the nine months ended December 2020.

First Published Date: