Home News TVS Motor Company sales drop to 266,788 units in January 2022

TVS Motor Company sales drop to 266,788 units in January 2022

TVS sold 254,139 units of two-wheelers in January 2022 as against sales of 294,596 units in January 2021.TVS' exports have also been down last month. 
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Feb 2022, 03:22 PM
Representational image of TVS Apache RTR 165 RP.
Representational image of TVS Apache RTR 165 RP.

TVS Motor Company has announced on Tuesday that it has managed to register sales of 266,788 units in January 2022. Last month's sales dropped considerably when compared to units sold in the corresponding month of the year 2021 when it managed to sell 307,149 units.

In terms of overall two-wheeler sales, the company sold 254,139 units in January 2022 as against sales of 294,596 units in January 2021.

This number includes both domestic as well as exports. Domestic two-wheeler stood at 167,795 units last month as against sales of 205,216 units sold in the corresponding period of 2021.

(Also Read: TVS aims electric bicycle market, acquires Switzerland's largest e-bike company)

In terms of motorcycle sales alone, the Hosur-based automaker registered sales of 137,360 units in January 2022 which is slightly higher than units sold in January 2021 when the company sold 136,790 units. Coming on to the scooter sales, the company managed to register sales of 80,580 units last month as against sales of 98,319 units in the corresponding period of 2021.

The company conveyed in the press note sent on Tuesday that the ongoing chip shortage has severely affected its manufacturing process, “The production and sales of premium two-wheelers were severely affected due to the shortage of semiconductors. We are cautiously optimistic that this will improve in the coming months."

(Also Read: Top-selling scooters last month - Honda Activa to Suzuki Access)

In terms of exports, TVS shipped out 97,858 units last month against sales of 100,926 units in the month of January 2021. Out of these, there were 86,344 two-wheeler units, while previously the company shipped 89,380 units of two-wheelers in January 2021.

First Published Date: 01 Feb 2022, 03:21 PM IST
TAGS: TVS TVS Motor TVS Motor Company TVS Apache TVS sales TVS exports
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

