TVS clocks 12% sales growth in November, Suzuki Motorcycle posts 8% hike

TVS Motor Company has announced that it registered a 12 per cent sales hike in November this year, compared to the same month a year ago. The homegrown two-wheeler major stated that it sold 392,473 units of motorcycles and scooters last month. This recorded sales growth from 352,103 units of two-wheelers sold in the same month a year ago. In the Indian domestic market, the auto company clocked a six per cent growth in sales with 305,323 units sold in November 2024, up from 287,017 units recorded in November 2023.

TVS Motor Company, in its regulatory statement, said that in the motorcycle segment, the OEM registered a growth of four per cent with sales increasing from 172,836 units in November 2023 to 180,247 units in November 2024. On the other hand, in the scooter segment, it registered a growth of 22 per cent with sales increasing from 135,749 units in November 2023 to 165,535 units in November 2024.

The auto company further said that its electric vehicle sales rose 57 per cent last month to 26,292 units as compared to 16,782 units in the same month last year. TVS Motor Company is one of the key legacy players in the Indian electric two-wheeler market with its iQube electric scooter and recently introduced TVS X electric scooter, where EV startups dominate the chart.

Suzuki Motorcycle India clocks 8% YoY growth

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) announced that it clocked an eight per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth last month with 94,370 units, up from 87,096 units registered in the same month last year. The Japanese two-wheeler major further stated that its sales of motorcycles and scooters in the Indian domestic market in November 2024 were 78,333 units, up by seven per cent as compared to 73,135 units recorded in the same period last year.

SMIPL also stated that its export numbers clocked a double-digit growth last month. Export numbers of the company increased by 15 per cent at 16,037 units as compared to 13,961 units exported in November 2023.

