Suzuki V-Strom 800DE launched in India. Is the most value-friendly middleweight ADV?

The new Suzuki V-Strom 800DE has been launched in India and will compete in the middleweight adventurer tourer segment
Compared to its predecessor, the new V-Strom 800DE gets a complete overhaul and aims to offer improved performance and capability on and off-road
The new V-Strom 800DE gets a 776 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree crankshaft tuned for 83 bhp & 78 Nm
The bike is underpinned by a rigid steel frame while a high 220 mm ground clearance ensures better off-road ride-ability
The V-Strom 800DE gets Showa USD front forks with 220 mm of travel and an adjustable monoshock at the rear
The ADV rides on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoked wheels with semi-block pattern Dunlop tyres
The new V-Strom gets a 20-litre fuel tank while the seat height measures 855 mm. It gets a 3-step height-adjustable windscreen too
There’s a 5-inch TFT console, all-LED lighting, USB charging, multiple ride modes including a Gravel mode, traction control, dual-channel ABS and more
The new V-Strom 800DE takes on the Honda XL750 Transalp & Triumph Tiger 900 and is cheaper than both with an introductory price of ₹10.30 lakh (ex-showroom)