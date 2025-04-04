TVS Apache marks 20 years and 60 lakh riders, new innovations ahead

TVS Motor Company is marking two major milestones for its premium motorcycle brand, TVS Apache: 20 years since the launch of the first Apache model and over 6 million customers across global markets.

Introduced in 2005 with the Apache 150, the motorcycle was TVS’s entry into India’s performance-oriented two-wheeler segment. It aimed to cater to a growing demand for Sportier bikes, offering features that were relatively new to the segment at the time.

TVS Apache: Global presence

Built on TVS’s motorsport experience through its in-house racing division, TVS Racing, the Apache line has developed a strong presence in over 60 countries. Key international markets include Nepal, Bangladesh, Colombia, Mexico, and regions in Africa like Guinea. In recent years, the brand has also expanded into parts of Europe, including Italy.

TVS Apache: Features innovated

Over the years, TVS Apache has introduced a number of features that were early entrants in the segment, such as fuel injection, multiple ride modes, adjustable suspension and a slipper clutch.

Safety features like dual-channel ABS and dynamic stability control, along with tech upgrades including smartphone connectivity, cruise control and tyre pressure monitoring have been added across different models.

TVS Apache: RTR and RTR Platforms

The brand is available in two main platforms: Apache RTR for street riding and Apache RR for more track-focused performance. Both platforms are influenced by the company’s racing background.

Apache also became the first Indian two-wheeler brand to offer a Build-To-Order customisation option allowing buyers to personalise their bikes at the factory level.

TVS Apache: Community

In addition to product development, TVS has also focused on building a rider community. Through the Apache Owners Group (AOG) which includes over 300,000 riders. The company has hosted rides, events and track-day sessions around the world.

As the Apache brand enters its third decade, TVS Motor Company highlights that it will continue to focus on performance, safety and rider engagement as part of its future plans.

