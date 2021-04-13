Triumph Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition breaks cover: All you need to know

Triumph Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition breaks cover: All you need to know1 min read . 07:03 PM IST
- The Triumph Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition will have a limited production run of just 1,000 units.
Triumph Motorcycles on Tuesday revealed the Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition for the international market. The bike comes based on the Scrambler 1200 XE and features a slew of cosmetic enhancements to pay tribute to the Steve McQueen's Triumph TR6 in the Hollywood movie - ‘The Great Escape’.
The bike will have a limited production run of just 1,000 units and a few units will also be made available in India.
Each unit of this limited-edition Triumph will feature a unique number on the billet aluminum handlebar bearing Steve McQueen’s signature. Also, the Competition Green colour on the tank featuring hand-painted gold lining and retro Triumph brand logo will make it even more special. It will feature a premium brown bench seat, with stitched ribbing and Triumph branding for added touch of style and elegance. The standard high-raised forks and an engine guard along with an aluminum radiator guard will lend it an intimidating appeal.
Being based on the standard Scrambler 1200 XE, it will feature the same 1200 cc, parallel-twin motor which delivers 89 PS of power at 7,400 rpm. This power is backed-up by 110 Nm (81.1 LB-FT) at 3,950 rpm of peak torque. The transmission option includes a six-speed gearbox. There is also an extensive set of electronic riding aids and features. The feature list includes the company's latest generation ride-by-wire throttle, riding modes, traction control and ABS for enhanced safety.
