Top 5 facts to know about the new Bajaj Dominar 400 before you buy it

Bajaj Auto has launched the new Dominar 400 with a downsized engine in the Indian market. The new Bajaj Dominar 400 comes priced at ₹203,214 (ex-showroom, Delhi), which means it is priced ₹37,000 less compared to the 400 cc version of the motorcycle that gets a 373.3 cc engine. The price reduction comes owing to the lower GST rate applied on the sub-350 cc engine-powered motorcycles. The Bajaj Dominar 400 is now available with the same 350 cc engine as the updated Triumph range of bikes. The new engine is a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled unit mated to a 6-speed gearbox, churning out 40 bhp peak power at 9,000 rpm and 33.2 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm.

If you are planning to buy the new Bajaj Dominar 400, here is a quick factsheet about the motorcycle that you must check before booking it.

Apart from the new downsized engine, the Bajaj Dominar 400 continues with the same design elements and features. However, thanks to the downsized engine, the updated Dominar 400 is 3 kg lighter compared to the outgoing version.

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If you are planning to buy the new Bajaj Dominar 400, here is a quick factsheet about the motorcycle that you must check before booking it.

Bajaj Dominar 400: Leverages revised GST rule

The new Bajaj Dominar 400 leverages the revised GST rule that was implemented in late 2025. In comparison to the previous 373.3 cc engine, the updated Dominar 400 comes powered by a new 349 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. This helps the Dominar 400 to take advantage of the revised GST rule that allows lower tax on the sub-350 cc engine-powered two-wheelers. Thanks to the downsized power mill, leading to lower taxes, the Dominar 400 has become cheaper by ₹37,000 than before.

Bajaj Dominar 400: Attractive pricing dynamics

The Bajaj Dominar 400 has become more affordable with the downsized engine. The motorcycle has become ₹37,000 cheaper compared to the previous version of the Dominar 400, which makes a significant difference. Launched at ₹2.04 lakh, the updated Dominar 400 is ₹26,000 dearer than the Bajaj Dominar 250, which is the most affordable in the Dominar range of models.

Bajaj Dominar 400: Slight changes in specifications

Bajaj Dominar 400, thanks to the downsized 349 cc motor, comes with slight changes in its specifications. The new engine churns out 40.04 bhp peak power at 9,000 rpm and 33.2 Nm torque at 7,500 rpm. This marks a drop of 1.8 Nm in torque output and a bump of 0.6 bhp in power output. The power is churned 200 rpm higher in the new engine, while the peak torque is delivered 1,000 rpm later in the rev range. The bore remains intact, and the stroke has become shorter. The outgoing Dominar 400's engine produced 40 bhp power at 8,800 rpm and 35 Nm torque at 6,500 rpm.

Bajaj Dominar 400: No change in design

Despite the transition in powertrain, the Bajaj Dominar 400 continues with the same design elements. Dimensionally, it remains the same, while the styling also remains unchanged. However, the updated version weighs 190 kg, which is 3 kg lighter than the previous version. The two colours of the bike too remain the same - Green and Black. Not only that, the motorcycle continues with the same feature set and touring-focused accessories.

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