This extensively modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 will grab your attention

The Interceptor 650 has become a huge success for Royal Enfield . Many people have been buying the Interceptor 650 to modify it. This is because of its versatile platform. Just like previous Royal Enfields, the new 650 Twins also have a lot of potential for modifications. Here, is a Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 that has been modified by Hyderabad-based Eimor Customs which is now a well-known customization shop.

Eimor Customs now call this build “Afra" which in Arabic means whitish red. Once, you see the motorcycle, it becomes evident why the shop chose this name. Eimor had to fabricate a lot of things from scratch for this build.

Eimor Customs was also able to fit USD forks to this Interceptor 650.

The Interceptor 650 is now finished in a white and red paint scheme. The frame is now finished in red so that it stands out while the engine has been blacked-out now. The fuel tank is finished in white and red with an ‘A’ decal. The seat is now shorter and gets red piping to match the paint scheme of the motorcycle.

There are new custom-made exhausts that are made up of stainless steel. They now exit out straight instead of having an up-swept design. The headers are wrapped in heat-resistant tape. The motorcycle comes with a new headlight that is finished in yellow and has a grille, the tail lamp is also new and so are the turn signals. There is also a new digital instrument cluster which is a single-pod unit.

Eimor Customs has also fitted the Interceptor 650 with up-side down forks that are finished in golden colour. Moreover, the wheel size has been revised and now they are wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion Rally Tyres.

Mechanically, the motorcycle stays the same. So, it continues to come with a 648 cc, air-oil cooled engine that produces 46 bhp and 52 Nm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission.

