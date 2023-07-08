2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Quick review

Royal Enfield has launched the 2023 Interceptor 650 in the Indian market.
There are no changes to the parallel-twin engine. It is still gem of a unit that stays smooth for the most part.
The exhaust note has improved when compared the the BS6 models
There are no changes to the instrument cluster. It is still an analogue unit with a small digital readout.
There are new grips, rotary switches, hazard switch and adjustable levers on offer. They do feel premium than the previous switchgear. However, the pass switch is placed quite high.
Up-front there is a new LED headlamp that is not very bright but gets the job done. Royal Enfield has also added a USB port.
The Blacked-out versions now come with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres as standard.
The blacked-out versions get black finish for the engine casing, headers and exhaust.
The stopping power from the brakes are good and the ABS is well calibrated. The suspension is on the softer side which does rob away some confidence while cornering.