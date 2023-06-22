2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650: Quick review

Royal Enfield finally updated the Continental GT 650. They introduced two new blacked-out editions as well.
The clip-on handlebars give great leverage and helps with the handling and responsiveness.
The new switchgear will take some time to used-to especially the pass switch. The adjustable levers are a welcome addition. However, there is not a lot of feel from the lever.
The alloy wheels come as standard on the blacked-out edition. They are wrapped in Vredestein tyres that offer good grip in the corners as well.
There is a new LED headlamp but it is not bright enough. There is hazard lights on offer as well.
With the BS6 Stage 2 update, the exhaust note has improved slightly.
The engine is still a gem of a unit. It has good mid and top-end grunt. The gearbox is smooth as well. However, it does get quite hot in bumper-to-bumper traffic
The suspension is on the softer side which means that the rider cannot push it hard in the corners.
The brakes have enough bite and power to make the motorcycle come to a hault. The ABS is also well calibrated.