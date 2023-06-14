Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Quick Review

The Super Meteor 650 is the new flagship motorcycle from Royal Enfield
It shares the same engine with the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650
The engine has plenty of low-end grunt and a nice soundtrack to it. However, the engine tends to get hot. The heel and toe shifter is not as smooth as the 650 Twins
The suspension setup on the motorcycle is on the firmer side because it is meant to cruise on smooth hgihways.
The seat is on the firmer side. However, the manufacturer is offering an accessory seat that is more comfortable.
The headlamp is an LED unit and offers decent spread and throw.
At 241 kg, the Super Meteor 650 is heavy but the weight disappears as soon as the motorcycle starts moving.
Because of the weight and the retuned engine, the fuel efficiency of the Super Meteor 650 is not the best.
The riding triangle is very comfortable with a wide handlebar and forward-set footpegs.