Royal Enfield Classic 350: Quick review

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 10, 2023

Royal Enfield launched the Classic Reborn in 2021

The Classic 350 is now based on the new J-platform

The new engine is way superior than the old UCE engine. It is smooth, refined, torquey and retains its characterstics

The 5-speed gearbox is smooth but the clutch is on the heavier side

The new Classsic does not feel top heavy. In fact, it is a lot easier to manoeuvre in the traffic. 

The suspension is stiff when compared to the previous generation. But that is what gives good ride quality and a planted feel while touring.

Despite lacking the initial bite, the stopping power of the new Classic is much better than the previous generation. Moreover, the ABS is well calibrated. 

The instrument cluster now shows more information but the fuel gauge is still not very reliable. There is a USB port on offer and an optional Tripper Navigation system. 
