E20-ready Royal Enfield Classic 350, Himalayan & Interceptor reach dealerships

Royal Enfield dealerships have started receiving a new batch of Classic 350, Himalayan, Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 motorcycles. This new batch is E20 fuel-ready and OBD2 compliant. The motorcycles boast an ‘upto E20 petrol’ sticker on the fuel tank that can be removed. There are no other noticeable updates to the motorcycles.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Jul 2023, 10:34 AM
The brand is currently gearing up for the 2023 Rider Mania that will be held in Vagator, Goa from November 24 to 26, 2023. Royal Enfield has officially started accepting pre-registrations for the Rider Mania. The amount has been set to 2,500 and it can be done as a single person or as a group.

Last year, Royal Enfield introduced Motoverse and it consisted of five elements - Moto Thrill, Moto Ville, Moto Sonic, Moto Reel and Moto Shop. Moto Thrill consists of the dirt track, slide, trial schools and competitions. The Moto Ville is a place for the culture of motorcycling, says Royal Enfield. Then there is Moto Sonic with multiple music performances. Moto Reel is a platform where riders and non-riders can come together to witness inspirational stories and conversations. The Moto Shop is where the brand will be selling its apparel.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 caught in action for the first time ahead of launch

Royal Enfield showcased the Super Meteor 650 last year at Rider Mania. This year, it is expected the brand will unveil the Himalayan 450. As the name suggests, it will be the more powerful version of the Himalayan. The motorcycle was recently released by CS Santosh who was also present at Rider Mania 2022.

The fuel tank of Royal Enfield Himalayan with ‘upto E20 petrol’ sticker.
The brand is expected to launch several motorcycles based on the 450 cc platform. There would be a cafe racer and a roadster as well. This new engine is a liquid-cooled unit which is a first for Royal Enfield. It is expected to produce a max power of around 40 bhp and a peak torque output of 45 Nm. The gearbox on duty should be a 6-speed unit.

TAGS: Himalayan Royal Enfield Himalayan Classic 350 Interceptor 650 Continental GT 650

