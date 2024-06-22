Tamil Nadu company gets approval for LPG conversion kits for two-wheelers

HT Auto
  • The LPG retrofitment kit arrives just weeks before the launch of the Bajaj CNG bike, a world first.
KR Fuels LPG Conversion Kit
The KR Fuels LPG Conversion Kit is priced between ₹9,500-10,500 with an all-inclusive cost of ₹15,500
KR Fuels LPG Conversion Kit
Tamil Nadu-based company KR Fuels has become the first player in the Auto LPG industry to get approval for its LPG conversion kits for two-wheelers. The company has received the certification to install LPG retrofitment kits on BS4-compliant scooters, allowing a lower running cost as well as cleaner emissions from the two-wheeler. KR Fuels’ LPG retrofitment kit arrives just weeks before the launch of the world’s first CNG bike from Bajaj Auto. The LPG conversion kit is priced between 9,500-10,500, and the all-inclusive cost is around 15,500 (including fitment charges).

LPG Conversion Kit For Scooters

KR Fuels has built the LPG conversion kits for scooters at its facility in Trichy in Tamil Nadu. The kit comprises a 5-litre tank, ECU (Electronic Control Unit) wiring harnesses and injectors, all produced in-house. The company that with all the statutory authorisation and certifications in order, the company is now ready to roll out these conversion kits across India.

Also Read : Bajaj CNG motorcycle launch officially confirmed for July 5.

KR Fuels LPG Conversion Kit
KR Fuels promises lower emissions and running costs with its new LPG conversion kit for BS4 scooters
KR Fuels LPG Conversion Kit
KR Fuels promises lower emissions and running costs with its new LPG conversion kit for BS4 scooters

KR Fuels has commenced production of the new LPG conversion kits and the company says an initial batch of 8,000 tanks is ready for distribution. The company operates 73 auto LPG stations and 7 retrofitment centres across Tamil Nadu. It’s unclear at the moment if the brand plans to expand its presence in the other states.

Speaking about the announcement,. Suyash Gupta, Director General, Indian Auto LPG Coalition, said, “We are thrilled to witness KR Fuels receiving approval for two-wheelers Auto LPG retrofitment on BS4 vehicles. This significant milestone not only underscores the potential of Auto LPG as a cleaner, greener alternative to conventional fuels but also represents a crucial step towards reducing vehicular emissions across India. With over 25 million two-wheelers in Tamil Nadu alone, the impact on air quality could be substantial. Moreover, we urge the government to consider reducing the GST on these kits from the current 28 per cent to 5 per cent, which would make them more accessible to consumers and bolster the Make in India initiative. This approval is a testament to the dedication and innovation at KR Fuels and the resilience of the Auto LPG industry in India. We look forward to seeing the positive environmental and economic impacts unfold."

KR Fuels did not reveal the savings expected from switching to the LPG kit on a BS4 scooter. Moreover, the safety of the retrofitted kits needs to be considered as well. That said, it’s not the first time alternative fuel kits have been retrofitted into scooters.

Also Read : Upcoming bikes in India

Petrol + CNG Scooters

CNG conversion kit maker Lovato experimented with the same in 2017 retrofitting a kit on the Honda Activa. However, Bajaj is working on the first motorcycle to be powered by CNG and petrol fuels, which will be a first of its kind and a factory-fitted offering. More details will be available at the launch next month.

First Published Date: 22 Jun 2024, 17:31 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Bajaj CNG Bike LPG Conversion Kit LPG Scooter LPG CNG

