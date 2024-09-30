Royal Enfield recalls these motorcycles. Check if yours is on the list

Indian two wheeler maker, Royal Enfield has announced a recall for its motorcycles manufactured between November 2022 and March 2023. The company stated that during a routine test it was revealed that there is a potential issue with the rear and/or side reflectors fitted on motorcycles manufactured between November 2022 and March 2023.

These reflectors may not meet the reflective performance requirements as per standards and the reflective quality may be less than required. Royal Enfield explained that the test revealed that the motorcycles manufactured in the said period were found to have reflectors that may not effectively reflect light, particularly under low-light conditions. This could potentially compromise the visibility of the motorcycle, posing a risk to rider safety.

Royal Enfield: Global recall and free replacement

Keeping this in mind, Royal Enfield would replace free of cost the reflectors in the affected vehicles. "The replacement process will be undertaken in phases starting with customers in South Korea, the United States and Canada followed by other major markets such as India, Europe, Brazil, Latin America, and the UK," the company further added.

The motorcycle maker explained that the reflector replacement is a quick procedure, taking just 15 minutes per motorcycle. Customers of the affected motorcycles will be contacted by Royal Enfield’s service team to schedule the replacement for the reflectors.

Royal Enfield: Upcoming bikes

Earlier the Royal Enfield Classic 650 was spied in the UK completely undisguised, giving a clearer picture of what to expect from the upcoming 650 cc model from the Indian two wheeler maker. Following the design language of the Classic 350, the RE Classic 650 features several retro design elements including mudguards, circular headlamp, and distinctive tail light.

This design philosophy stays true to Royal Enfield's heritage, combining modern engineering with the iconic vintage aesthetic of the brand. The Classic 650 will join Royal Enfield's 650 cc lineup already consisting of the Interceptor, Continental GT, Super Meteor 650 and Shotgun 650.

The latest spy shots suggest that the new Royal Enfield Classic 650 will retain the classic style in its design. It is expected that teardrop-shaped fuel tank, round headlamp, and dual tone in colour schemes will remain the same with an additional chrome variant. For added convenience, an individual saddle or a double saddle shall be on offer to the riders. In line with the Classic 350, the Classic 650 will come with both spoke wire wheels and alloy wheels, enabling a choice for riders on either.

The Classic 650 will feature the same 648cc, SOHC, air/oil cooled parallel twin engine that powers the Continental GT, Interceptor, Super Meteor 650, and Shotgun 650. The engine develops 46.4 bhp at 7,250rpm and 52.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,650rpm. Just like the existing models, the engine in the Classic 650 is expected to get paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

