Royal Enfield Classic 650 spied undisguised. Check details

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 has recently been spied in the UK completely undisguised, giving a clearer picture of what to expect from the upcoming 650 cc model from the Indian two wheeler maker. Following the design language of the Classic 350 , the RE Classic 650 features several retro design elements including mudguards, circular headlamp, and distinctive tail light.

The latest spy shots suggest that the new Royal Enfield Classic 650 will retain the classic style in its design. It is expected that teardrop-shaped f

This design philosophy stays true to Royal Enfield's heritage, combining modern engineering with the iconic vintage aesthetic of the brand. The Classic 650 will join Royal Enfield's 650 cc lineup already consisting of the Interceptor, Continental GT, Super Meteor 650 and Shotgun 650.

Royal Enfield Classic 650: Expected specs

The latest spy shots suggest that the new Royal Enfield Classic 650 will retain the classic style in its design. It is expected that teardrop-shaped fuel tank, round headlamp, and dual tone in colour schemes will remain the same with an additional chrome variant. For added convenience, an individual saddle or a double saddle shall be on offer to the riders. In line with the Classic 350, the Classic 650 will come with both spoke wire wheels and alloy wheels, enabling a choice for riders on either.

(Also read: 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 launched at ₹…)

Mechanically, the Classic 650 is expected to be equipped for performance and comfort.It will boast USD (upside-down) front forks, which it is expected to be sourced from Showa, and will be complemented with a 5-step preload-adjustable rear suspension, similar to what has been seen in the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650. Braking duties will be done by disc brakes on the front and rear while dual channel ABS is also expected to make its appearance in the mix for safety. The Classic 650 is expected to come with full LED lighting including headlight, pilot lamps, tail lights and indicators.

The Classic 650 is further expected to be packed with advanced features, including a tripper navigation pod for on-the-go directions, adjustable clutch and brake levers for rider comfort, and a Type-C charging port for device connectivity.

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 is further expected to come with advanced features such as a tripper navigation, adjustable clutch and brake levers and type-C charging port.

Royal Enfield Classic 650: Expected powertrain

The Classic 650 will feature the same 648cc, SOHC, air/oil cooled parallel twin engine that powers the Continental GT, Interceptor, Super Meteor 650, and Shotgun 650. The engine develops 46.4 bhp at 7,250rpm and 52.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,650rpm. Just like the existing models, the engine in the Classic 650 is expected to get paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

While the official power figures of the Classic 650 haven’t been confirmed yet, it is expected to offer similar power and torque figures as its siblings. However it is expected that minor tweaks are to be made to the engine to suit the Classic 650’s laid-back, retro-inspired riding style.

Alos watch: Super Meteor vs Interceptor: Which Royal Enfield 650cc bike should you pick

Royal Enfield Classic 650: Expected launch

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 is expected to break cover officially at the international level at EICMA 2024 in Italy. It is expected that the Classic 650 will probably reach Indian markets during the company's 2024 Motoverse event in Goa. The Royal Enfield Classic 650 could be priced around ₹3.15 lakh, ex-showroom, India making it the cheapest 650 offering from the Indian two wheeler maker.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: