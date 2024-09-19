Royal Enfield Bullet 350 gets new Battalion Black colour, priced at 1.75 lakh

Royal Enfield has introduced a new colour option on the Bullet 350 bringing the retro motorcycle closer to its original look. The new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is now offered in the Battalion Black paint scheme and is priced at ₹1.75 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai). The new paint scheme is positioned above the Military Black and Military Red colours and is roughly ₹1,300 more expensive.

The new Battalion Black shade is offered on the single-channel ABS variant with a front disc and rear drum brake setup. The black paint scheme is complemented by the gold and red coloured badging on the fuel tank and side panel. The swooping single seat is a staple Bullet feature that sets it apart from the Classic 350 in the brand’s stable.

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is now available in a total of six black colour options

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Specifications

The new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is based on the same J-Series platform, which underpins the Classic 350, Hunter 350, and Meteor 350. Power comes from the familiar 349 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine with a counterbalancer. The motor churns out about 20 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The bike rides on telescopic forks at the front and dual shock absorbers at the rear. Braking performance comes from a 300 mm front and a 130 mm drum brake on the lower variants, while the higher variants get a 270 mm rear disc brake with dual-channel ABS as standard. The bike rides on 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels.

The latest Battalion Black colour option takes the total number of black colours on the Bullet 350 to six. The range starts with the Military Black shade, followed by the new Battalion Black. Up next is the Military Silver Black with silver-finished lettering on the fuel tank and side panels. The more expensive dual-channel ABS versions are exclusively offered in the Standard Black and top-spec Black Gold. The range tops out at ₹2.16 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai).

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Rivals

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 brings a more traditional look and the lack of modern-day tech wizardry helps keep the riding experience as authentic as possible. The Bullet 350 takes on the Jawa 350, Benelli Imperiale 400, Honda CB350 and the like in the segment.

