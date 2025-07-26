Royal Enfield Himalayan tubeless spoke wheel prices hiked for new buyers

Royal Enfield has increased prices for the tubeless spoke wheels on the Himalayan 450 for new buyers. The tubeless cross-spoke wheels on the Royal Enfield Himalayan are now priced at ₹17,350, compared to the original launch price of ₹11,224. Notably, the bike maker recently increased the cross-spoke wheel prices for the existing Himalayan 450 owners from ₹12,424 to ₹40,645.

New buyers will now pay a difference of ₹ 4,926 on the tubeless wheels, albeit the difference is not as significant as the one existing Royal Enfield Himalayan buyers will have to shell out.

Royal Enfield introduced its cross-spoke tubeless wheels at a remarkably affordable price, which attracted several new and existing customers to bring them home. However, the competitive pricing seems to have only benefitted early-bird buyers. The updated price for the cross-spokes is now listed on the Royal Enfield MIY configurator and represents an additional cost over the ex-showroom price of the motorcycle. New buyers will now pay a difference of ₹4,926 on the tubeless wheels, albeit the difference is not as significant as the one existing Himalayan buyers will have to shell out.

Existing Royal Enfield Himalayan will have to shell out over ₹ 40,000 for the tubeless cross-spoke wheels

That said, Royal Enfield is still offering its cross-spoke wheels at a more competitive price than its rivals. Triumph recently introduced tubeless cross-spoke wheels with the Scrambler 400 XC. The motorcycle commands a ₹27,000 premium over the standard Scrambler 400 X, which brings a new paint scheme, better underbelly protection, and the new tubeless spoked wheels. However, for customers looking to buy the wheels separately, the cross-spokes cost a whopping ₹72,000. We’ve explained the pricing for the Scrambler 400 XC tubeless spoke wheels in a separate story.

Apart from RE and Triumph, KTM offers tubeless spoke wheels on the new-gen 390 Adventure S variant, which carries a ₹65,000 premium over the 390 Adventure X trim that comes equipped with alloy wheels.

Larger Royal Enfield Himalayan Coming Soon

In related news, Royal Enfield recently showcased test mules of a larger Himalayan being tested somewhere in Ladakh. The middleweight adventure offering is expected to be powered by a larger twin-cylinder motor with a 700-750 cc displacement, while the electrified Himalayan - Him-E - accompanied the ADV as well. We could see the production version of the bigger Himalayan arriving globally towards the end of this year.

