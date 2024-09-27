HT Auto
Royal Enfield Himalayan finally gets tubeless spoked wheels. Check out the price

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 27 Sep 2024, 12:51 PM
  • Royal Enfield's Himalayan 450 tubeless spokes are available for 11,000. Current owners can fit them for 12,500, plus possible fitting fees.
Royal Enfield has finally launched the tubeless spokes for the Himalayan 450. They will be available for 11,000 through MiY configurator and they can be fitted to any variant of the motorcycle. If you already own the Himalayan and want to fit the tubeless spoked wheels then you will have to pay around 12,500 for the wheels itself and then there could be other fitting charges as well.

Royal Enfield Himalayan: Price and variants

The price of the Royal Enfield Himalayan depends on the colour that the customer opts for. The ex-showroom prices are 2.85 lakh for Kaza Brown, 2.89 lakh for Slate Blue and Red and 2.93 lakh for the Kamet White while the Hanle Black costs 2.98 lakh.

Royal Enfield Himalayan: Specs

The 452 cc single-cylinder engine is liquid-cooled, a first for the manufacturer that can churn out 39.4 bhp and 40 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. Royal Enfield calls the new engine the Sherpa 450.

(Read more: Royal Enfield Classic 650 spied undisguised. Check details)

Royal Enfield Himalayan: Hardware

The motorcycle features a twin-spar frame supported by inverted forks at the front and a monoshock system at the rear. It is equipped with disc brakes at both the front and rear for effective stopping power. Additionally, the bike includes dual-channel ABS, which can be deactivated for the rear wheel.Als

Also watch: Royal Enfield Himalayan review: Adventure icon with brand new fashion

Royal Enfield Himalayan: Features

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is fitted with an all-digital instrument cluster that has been developed internally by the company. This display offers turn-by-turn navigation powered by Google Maps, marking a first in its category. Furthermore, the motorcycle will incorporate Ride-by-Wire technology, offering two unique riding modes—Eco and Performance—along with switchable dual-channel ABS. The Himalayan 450 is also equipped with all-LED lighting, Bluetooth connectivity, call and SMS notifications, a newly designed joystick, adjustable seat height, and an array of accessories.

First Published Date: 27 Sep 2024, 12:44 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Himalayan Himalayan 450

