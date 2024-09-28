Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 finally gets this feature nearly a year after launch

Published Sep 28, 2024

Royal Enfield has finally launched tubeless spoke wheels on the Himalayan 450

The tubeless spoke wheels were first showcased during the first ride of the new Himalayan last year 

The tubeless spoke wheels allow you to wrap tyres around it without needing a tube in between, ensuring more reliability 

One can simply use a puncture kit instead of having to remove wheel assembly to pull out the tube, patch it and replace it for use 

The cross-spoke wheels were available internationally right from the launch in 2023 but weren’t available in India due to homologation issues

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is the only adventure motorcycle in its class to offer tubeless spoke wheels 

The tubeless spoke wheels is priced at 11,000 a pair, while existing Himalayan 450 owners will have to pay 12,424 

The tubeless spoke wheels will be available at the dealerships from October 3, 2024, onwards

There are no other changes on the Himalayan 450 adventure tourer 
