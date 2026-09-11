Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Vs Himalayan 450: Monthly Emi Comparison

Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 vs Himalayan 450: Monthly EMI comparison

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 11 Sept 2026, 10:11 am
Follow us on:

If you are planning to buy a Royal Enfield Himalayan model and feeling confused between the Himalayan 440 and Himalayan 450, here is a quick comparison of the monthly EMI they would command.

Royal Enfield aims to attract those customers with the new Himalayan 440 who seek to buy an affordable ADV without getting into the complexity of the Himalayan 450.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 440
EMI starting at just
₹3,200/ month
Check Eligibility

Royal Enfield has launched the Himalayan 440 in India just a few days ago, which became the latest entrant in the iconic motorcycle manufacturer’s ADV range that also comprises the Himalayan 450. Launched at 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 is available in three colour options: Mustang Brown, Sela Black and Nelong White. The auto OEM has already opened bookings for the Himalayan 440 across India, through the company’s dealerships as well as online.

Limited Time Deals on Popular bikes

Vida VX2 ₹ 79,490 - 1.31 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹1,100/ month
Check Eligibility
ADMS TTX ₹ 1.15 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹1,600/ month
Check Eligibility
Ola Electric Roadster X+ ₹ 1.3 - 1.9 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹1,800/ month
Check Eligibility
Evtric Ride ₹ 94,733 - 98,100
EMI starting at just
₹1,400/ month
Check Eligibility
Tunwal Storm Advance 2 ₹ 1.49 - 1.76 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹2,100/ month
Check Eligibility
TVS iQube ₹ 1.2 - 1.75 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹1,700/ month
Check Eligibility

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 is powered by the same 443 cc LS440 engine that works on board the Scram 440. The six-speed transmission is also borrowed from the scrambler sibling. However, the automaker aims to attract those customers with the new Himalayan 440 who seek to buy an affordable ADV without getting into the complexity of the Himalayan 450.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Himalayan 440
₹2.29 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹3,200/ month
Check Eligibility
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
₹3.06 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹4,300/ month
Check Eligibility
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure
₹1.98 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹2,800/ month
Check Eligibility
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]
₹1.98 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹2,800/ month
Check Eligibility
UPCOMING
Bajaj ADV
₹2 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹2,800/ month
Check Eligibility
TVS Apache RTX 300
₹1.99 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹2,800/ month
Check Eligibility

If you are planning to buy a Royal Enfield Himalayan model and feeling confused between the Himalayan 440 and Himalayan 450, here is a quick comparison of the monthly EMI they would command.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 vs Himalayan 450: How much monthly EMI to pay

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 and Himalayan 450, we have considered the loan amount as 100% of the ex-showroom price of the motorcycles, while the rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%. The loan repayment tenure has been considered as 24 months.

Also, to calculate the monthly EMI, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 440’s single variant has been considered, as its pricing remains the same across all three colour options. On the other hand, the Himalayan 450 is priced between 308,029 and 339,564 (ex-showroom). For this comparison, we have considered the base pricing for the Himalayan 450.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Monthly EMI comparison
Model & variantLoan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 229,0009.5%24 months 10,514
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 308,029 14,143

According to the calculation, the Himalayan 440 commands a monthly EMI of 10,514, while the Himalayan 450 commands a monthly EMI of 14,143.

However, buyers must remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the variant selected, the offer and discount available, the amount of loan taken, the amount of down payment, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure selected, etc.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 11 Sept 2026, 10:11 am IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Himalayan 450 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Himalayan 440
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Get your

Royal Enfield Himalayan 440
at ₹3,200/ month

Based on your credit profile

Check your eligibility in 1 minute
Check Eligibility
100% secure No impact on credit score