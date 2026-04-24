BMW F 450 GS vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Specification Comparison

German automaker BMW recently launched its new entry-level adventure motorcycle, the F 450 GS, in India at an introductory price of ₹4.7 lakh (ex-showroom). This marks BMW's entry in the 450cc adventure motorcycle category, a category which is dominated by a certain Royal Enfield Himalayan. How will the BMW F 450 GS fare against Indian customers’ favourite off-roading bike, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450? Let’s find out:

BMW’s F 450 GS enters India at 4.7 lakh, offering a potent twin-cylinder engine. It competes with the more affordable Himalayan 450, which features greater suspension travel and accessibility.

BMW F 450 GS vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Engine

The BMW F 450 GS is powered by a 420cc water-cooled, two-cylinder, four-stroke engine with four cam-operated valves per cylinder, along with two overhead camshafts producing 46.9 bhp and 43 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, on the other hand, is powered by a 452cc Sherpa engine, which is a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine with a double overhead camshaft producing 39.47 bhp and 40 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox.

Also Read : Want to buy BMW F 450 GS? Key facts you must know

BMW F 450 GS vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Body and Frame

The F 450 GS gets a steel tube Trellis frame with a load-bearing engine, along with a steel tube sub-frame, while being equipped with 43 mm upside-down (USD) telescopic forks in the front. In addition to that, the rear gets an aluminium twin-sided swingarm with compression and rebound damping adjustable shock absorber and the travel for both front and rear suspension is 180 mm. Moreover, the BMW F 450 GS gets a seat height of 845 mm and a wheelbase of 1,465 mm.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 gets a steel twin spar tubular Trellis frame with a steel tube sub-frame, while being equipped with 43 mm upside-down (USD) telescopic forks in the front with 200 mm travel. The rear suspension is a linkage-type mono-shock with a 200 mm travel as well. The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 gets a seat height of 825 mm and a wheelbase of 1,510 mm.

BMW F 450 GS vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Price

The BMW F 450 GS has been priced at an introductory starting ex-showroom price of ₹4.70 lakh, while the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 has been priced at a starting ex-showroom price of ₹3.05 lakh.

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