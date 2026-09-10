Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 vs Himalayan 411: What has changed?

Royal Enfield has introduced the Himalayan 440 as the successor to the Himalayan 411, bringing a handful of mechanical and equipment updates to the brand’s adventure motorcycle. While the overall design and core adventure-focused character remain familiar, the new motorcycle gets a larger engine, a six-speed gearbox, updated braking hardware, a simpler instrument cluster, a new LED headlight and a strengthened rear subframe.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 is priced at ₹2.29 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Here is a closer look at how it differs from the Himalayan 411.

Larger 443cc engine

The biggest update is the engine. The Himalayan 440 uses a 443cc single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled engine, compared to the 411cc motor in the Himalayan 411.

The new engine produces 25.4 bhp and 34 Nm, representing an increase of 1.3 bhp and 2 Nm over the Himalayan 411. While the improvement in peak output is relatively modest, Royal Enfield has also paired the engine with a new six-speed gearbox.

The Himalayan 411 used a five-speed transmission. The addition of a sixth gear should give the Himalayan 440 taller cruising capability and make it better suited to extended highway runs.

Updated braking hardware

The Himalayan 440 continues with disc brakes at both ends, using a 300 mm disc at the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear. It also gets dual-channel ABS.

However, Royal Enfield has upgraded the front brake calipers with larger pistons, which should provide stronger braking performance compared with the Himalayan 411.

Another notable change is the addition of switchable rear ABS. The rider can deactivate the rear ABS using the switchgear on the left side of the handlebar, a feature that should be useful when riding off-road where some rear-wheel slip can be desirable.

New instrument console

The Himalayan 440 also moves away from the more elaborate-looking instrument cluster of the Himalayan 411.

Instead, the new motorcycle gets a single-pod setup with an analogue speedometer and a digital display. The display provides information such as fuel level, gear position, trip and odometer readings. Royal Enfield also offers its Tripper Navigation system for turn-by-turn navigation.

The Himalayan 411, meanwhile, had a more traditional analogue instrument setup that included a speedometer, tachometer and fuel gauge, along with a digital compass. Some people will miss the old instrument cluster for sure.

New LED headlight

One of the visible equipment changes on the Himalayan 440 is its new LED headlight. The updated lighting setup gives the motorcycle a more modern appearance while improving the lighting technology compared with the Himalayan 411.

This is also one of the changes that helps distinguish the newer motorcycle from its predecessor despite the familiar overall silhouette. However, we have already experienced this headlamp unit on other Royal Enfield motorcycles, and it just barely gets the job done.

Revised rear subframe

Royal Enfield has also revised the rear subframe on the Himalayan 440. The structure has been strengthened to handle a higher load, particularly when carrying a top box.

This is an important update for an adventure motorcycle, as riders frequently use luggage systems for touring and long-distance travel. The stronger subframe should make the Himalayan 440 better suited to carrying heavier loads at the rear. The rated capacity now stands at 7 kg.

Suspension and wheels remain largely familiar

Despite the updates, the basic wheel and suspension configuration remains unchanged.

The Himalayan 440 continues with a 21-inch spoke wheel at the front and a 17-inch spoke wheel at the rear. Suspension duties are handled by a telescopic fork at the front and a monoshock at the rear.

Travel figures also remain at 200 mm for the front and 180 mm for the rear, retaining the motorcycle's off-road-focused setup.

Himalayan 440 is an evolution of the 411

The Himalayan 440 is not a completely different motorcycle from the Himalayan 411. Instead, Royal Enfield has retained the familiar adventure-bike formula while making targeted improvements to the engine, transmission, brakes, lighting, luggage-carrying capability and instrumentation.

The larger 443cc engine and six-speed gearbox should make it more versatile on the highway, while the revised braking system and switchable rear ABS add to its off-road credentials. The new LED headlight gives it updated equipment, and the stronger rear subframe makes it more practical for riders who rely on a top box for touring.

With these changes, the Himalayan 440 builds on the Himalayan 411 platform while addressing several areas that matter to adventure and touring riders.

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