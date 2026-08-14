Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 launch confirmed for September 4

Royal Enfield will launch the new Himalayan 440 in India on September 4, 2026. The motorcycle is expected to sit below the Himalayan 450 in the company’s adventure motorcycle range and will bring back a more accessible version of the Himalayan formula.

The company originally introduced the Himalayan in 2016 with a 411cc single-cylinder engine. The motorcycle was developed as an accessible adventure tourer and remained on sale through several updates before being discontinued in 2023.

Royal Enfield then introduced the Himalayan 450 in November 2023 as a completely new-generation motorcycle. It replaced the Himalayan 411 and moved to a 452cc liquid-cooled engine. The current Himalayan 450 produces 40 PS and 40 Nm and has a 21-inch front wheel, 17-inch rear wheel and 200mm suspension travel at both ends.

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Himalayan 440 will be based on the Scram 440

The Himalayan 440 is expected to use Royal Enfield’s 443cc LS 440 engine, which is already used in the Scram 440. This air-cooled, single-cylinder motor produces 25.4 bhp and 34 Nm and is paired with a six-speed gearbox. Royal Enfield says the engine is based on its D-platform and was developed with an emphasis on usable performance across the rev range.

While Royal Enfield has not yet released the complete specifications of the Himalayan 440, its engine capacity places it between the discontinued Himalayan 411 and the current Himalayan 450. The new motorcycle is therefore expected to give the company another option in the adventure motorcycle segment, alongside the more powerful Himalayan 450.

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More details about the Himalayan 440, including its specifications, features, variants and price, are expected to be revealed at the September 4 launch.

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