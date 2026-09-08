Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 in mind? 5 facts to know before putting your money on it

Royal Enfield has just launched the new Himalayan 440 in India, at a starting price of ₹2.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 is available in three colour options: Mustang Brown, Sela Black, and Nelong White. The Himalayan 440 is already available for booking across India, through the company’s dealerships as well as the official website.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 comes powered by the same 443 cc LS440 engine that works on board the Royal Enfield Scram 440.

The adventure motorcycle brings back the familiar Himalayan 411 formula with a larger 443 cc engine and a simpler mechanical package. Powering it is the same 443 cc LS440 engine that works on board the Royal Enfield Scram 440. It is positioned below the Himalayan 450 in the company’s ADV lineup.

If you are planning to buy the Royal Enfield Himalayan 440, here are the top five facts that you must know before putting your money on it.

Tried and tested engine from Scram 440

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 is powered by the same 444 cc LS440 engine that also powers the Scram 440. This tried-and-tested, well-capable single-cylinder engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox, just like the Scram 440, and tuned to churn out 25.4 bhp of peak power and 34 Nm of maximum torque. The engine offers modest improvement over the Himalayan 411’s 24.5 bhp peak power and 32 Nm torque.

Simpler mechanical package of LS platform

The Himalayan 440 carries the simple mechanical package of the LS platform, which also benefits the Scram 440. The engine displacement difference compared to the Himalayan 411 is primarily because of the larger bore, while the simple fundamental characteristics of the LS are maintained.

Himalayan nomenclature without Himalayan 450’s complexity

With the Himalayan 440, Royal Enfield is targeting the buyers who seek to own an adventure motorcycle carrying the Himalayan nomenclature, but don’t want to go into the complexity and higher price point of the Himalayan 450. At the same time, it will offer the tough terrain riding capabilities the Himalayan ADVs are known for.

Himalayan 440 vs Scram 440: Same same but different

Despite sharing the same engine and transmission, the Himalayan 440 is different from the Scram 440. The biggest difference is the larger 21-inch front wheel. While the Himalayan 440 rides on 21-inch front and 17-inch spoked wheels wrapped with tube-type tyres, the Scram 440 uses a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels.

A simpler instrument cluster

Many riders don’t like much of the electronics new-age ADVs offer. The Royal Enfield Himalayan 440, following that principle, gets a simpler twin-pod instrument cluster with Tripper navigation, offering Google Maps-powered turn-by-turn navigation. This hints that the automaker is focused on offering a frill-free approach to the Himalayan 440.

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