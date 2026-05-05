Nissan Gravite CNG in mind? Top 5 facts you must know

Nissan Motor India Private Limited (NMIPL) has launched the CNG retrofitment kit for the Nissan Gravite seven-seater MPV. What's interesting is the twin-cylinder CNG kit for the Gravite comes as a segment-leading technology. The CNG kit has been introduced at an introductory price of ₹82,999 across 16 states. Nissan claims this dual-cylinder CNG kit will enhance the cost efficiency and appeal of the Gravite MPV significantly. At the same time, the dual-cylinder CNG kit is claimed not to impact the space for occupants at the third row of the Gravite.

If you are planning to buy a Nissan Gravite and exploring the CNG kit, here are the top five facts you must know about it.

Over the last few years, CNG has been finding an increasing level of consumer demand in the Indian passenger vehicle market, which has led several automakers to launch petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrains in their key offerings. While Maruti Suzuki leads the segment with its wide range of CNG offerings, Renault and Nissan have also joined the bandwagon. However, these two alliance partners have been offering the CNG tech as a retrofitment option to consumers, unlike the other company's OEM-fitment option.

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If you are planning to buy a Nissan Gravite and exploring the CNG kit, here are the top five facts you must know about it.

Nissan Gravite CNG: Price

The Nissan Gravite gets the retrofitting dual-cylinder CNG kit at an introductory price of ₹82,999. It is not clear what the price would be after the introductory phase is over. The CNG kit will be available across 16 states in India. The interested consumers who seek to install the dual-cylinder CNG kit in their Gravite will have to get the government-approved CNG kit installed on the MPV from the authorised Nissan dealerships.

Nissan Gravite CNG: Warranty

Nissan is offering a 3-year or 100,000 km warranty on the dual-cylinder CNG kit components via a third-party provider. Nissan has stated that the government-approved CNG kit is fully developed, manufactured and quality assured by Motozen.

Nissan Gravite CNG: Technical specifications

The dual-cylinder CNG kit introduced to Nissan Gravite comes as a sequential BS6.2-compliant CNG kit. It comes with an ICAT-approved safety and reliability certificate. The system comprises two heavy-duty CNG cylinders with a thickness of 8.1 mm that promise enhanced durability. Nissan has claimed that the CNG kit comes with the latest Dynamic Advancer technology that has been optimised specifically for the Gravite. The CNG kit features a fuel filling point under the fuel lid, clean factory-finish integration with well-designed component brackets, an optimised rear seat layout that maintains passenger comfort, and seamless petrol and CNG switchover, claimed the OEM.

Nissan Gravite CNG: Interior flexibility to remain same

Nissan claims that despite the addition of the dual-cylinder CNG kit to the MPV< Nissan Gravite's seven-seater flexibility, modularity and capability, space for the third-row occupants will remain uncompromised.

Nissan Gravite CNG: Enhanced practicality

The addition of a CNG kit to the Nissan Gravite has ramped up the practicality quotient of the MPV for consumers. With this, the automaker has ramped up the appeal of this MPV against Renault Triber, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki XL6, Kia Carens, Kia Carens Clavis, and Toyota Rumion.

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