Royal Enfield and Rev’IT launch new premium riding gear range in India

Royal Enfield has partnered with Netherland-based Rev’IT for a new range of premium riding gear. The company says the new limited edition premium motorcycle riding is a result of “exhaustive research and development conducted over a year by adventure riding experts." The new range comprises riding jackets, pants, and gloves for men and women for different weather and terrain conditions. The co-developed premium riding gear is available from ₹8,990 onwards.

The new premium riding gear range developed by Royal Enfield and RevIT comprises riding jackets, pants, and gloves for men and women for different wea

Commenting on the collaboration, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Chief Commercial Officer - Royal Enfield said, "Our partnership with REV’IT! reinforces our commitment to elevate the pure motorcycling experience of the riders. Adventure touring symbolizes the freedom to explore the unchartered, and that demands superiorly engineered gear that leaves riders feeling safe and comfortable. Teaming up with a brand that shares our passion for design excellence and performance, has given way to a collection of premium gear that will do just that."

Also Read : Royal Enfield Factory Custom Program launched for the Classic 350.

The Sahara Air and Darcho Pro riding jackets get all-weather capability with detachable liners

Rafael Ruiz Folch, OEM Manager - REV’IT! said, “We've always prided ourselves on being a brand for motorcycle riders. We listen to riders, we design for riders and have operated with that core thought for almost three decades, now. Our collaboration with Royal Enfield is impactful not only because it continues our efforts to usher in pure, intelligent design to the motorcycle clothing market but also because they, too, have always operated with its community at the heart of everything it does."

Sahara Air Pro Riding Gear Range

The new RE and Rev’IT range comprises the Sahara Air and Darcha Pro riding gear. The Sahara Air range comprises an all-weather Sahara H2O jacket priced at ₹26,990 with waterproof functionality. You can also opt for the Sahara Air Gloves priced at ₹8,990 with durable mesh stretch fabrics and a TPR knuckle protector for “superior grip and ventilation."

The Sahara H2O is a multi-season jacket and is for those who don't want to choose between a waterproof or a mesh motorcycle jacket

Darcho Pro Riding Gear Range

The Darcha Pro riding gear range comprises a jacket, pants and gloves. The Darcha Pro is priced at ₹29,990 and comes with SEEFLEX CE-Level 2 protection at shoulders and elbows and reflective detailing. The Darcha Pro riding trousers are priced at ₹22,990 and come with a detachable thermal liner and a hydratex waterproof liner for rain.

The riding pants offer enhanced airflow and ample protection making them flexible to use in varied terrains. Lastly, the Darcha Pro gloves are priced at ₹10,990 and have been engineered for “unstable weather conditions." The gloves feature a TPR knuckle protector and sliders. They also get a rugged pull tab and secure closure with increased visibility and touchscreen compatibility.

The Darcha Pro jacket gets SEEFLEX CE-Level 2 protection at shoulders and elbows and reflective detailing

The new range is available for purchase at Royal Enfield dealerships and on the brand’s website.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: