Tork Kratos R gets extended range with Eco+ riding mode

The new ride mode is claimed to push the electric bike's real-world range closer to 180-kms (IDC)
The other three modes available on the motorcycle include - Eco, City and Sport
The Eco+ mode has been specifically designed for city riding
The riding mode limits top speed to 35 kmph to extract the maximum range
All new Kratos R electric bikes will come equipped with an Eco+ mode
Existing customers will also be offered the option of adding Eco+ mode
A reverse mode will also be made available to all riders of Kratos R
Kratos R sources power from a patented 9kW Axial Flux motor
The motor is paired with an IP67 rated 4.0 kWh Li-ion battery pack