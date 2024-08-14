Royal Enfield Factory Custom Program launched for the Classic 350

Royal Enfield recently launched its new ‘Factory Custom’ program on the sidelines of the new Classic 350’s debut. The company showcased several customised Classic 350 motorcycles right from the factory with the experience now open to customers in an industry-first initiative. The Royal Enfield Factory Custom program is limited to the new Classic 350 for now but could be extended to other brand models in the future.

The factory custom program requires customers to head to the RE Design Studio at the factory in Tamil Nadu to customise the Classic 350 to your taste,

Royal Enfield Factory Custom: What is it?

The new Royal Enfield Factory Custom program promises to allow you to customise your Classic 350 right from the factory. The custom changes will make it road-legal right from the start, eliminating a major headache for customers. Customers need to head down to Royal Enfield’s Thiruvottiyur plant in Tamil Nadu at the brand’s Design Studio. You can then select the shade of your choice from an expansive colour palette over and above the standard seven colour options available on the bike.

Also Read : 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 unveiled with upgrades, launch on September 1

Watch: As you like: Royal Enfield’s unique customisation options for Classic 350

You can also custom mix your colours, choose the finish, and even opt for special decals or contrast finished frames to add a unique touch to your motorcycle. The idea is to deliver a motorcycle directly from the factory to your taste.

Furthermore, customers can choose from different seat options, such as the material for the seat, the colour of the stitching, the ‘Royal Enfield’ badging, and more. The brand’s design experts will help put together your vision for the motorcycle and bring about the best customisation ideas.

The Royal Enfield Factory Custom program lets you choose from different colour options, to an assortment of materials for the seats, stickering, badges and more

Royal Enfield Factory Custom: Built to your taste

Royal Enfield says the complete process will take about 90 days from the day of finalising the design and the bike will be visually different from the other motorcycles rolling off the assembly line. That said, all the customisation options are subjected to homologation compliance, which means the brand won’t be able to carry out extensive modifications that require re-homologating components of the vehicle. That said, you can pick and choose from the company’s extensive genuine motorcycle accessories catalogue.

Royal Enfield showcased custom-built Classic 350s under the Factory Custom program to showcase the possibilities under the new initiative

RE showcased four customised bikes at the new Classic 350 reveal. Needless to say, the pricing for the Factory Custom program will be substantially higher than the ex-showroom price of the motorcycle.

Royal Enfield will announce prices on the new Classic 350 on September 1 and we should get an idea of the pricing on the Factory Custom program around the same time. It’ll be interesting to see what kind of a delta the brand has between the ex-showroom price and the customisation program.

First Published Date: