Riding to Ladakh? Jawa-Yezdi motorcycle riders to get free service packages

Ladakh is a popular destination for biking communities in India and those on Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles can look forward to complimentary service across India.
By : Updated on : 07 Jun 2022, 03:30 PM
Classic Legends is opening its service doors to riders making way to Ladakh as part of a complimentary offer.

Classic Legends on Tuesday announced a special service camp offer for riders of its Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles making way to Ladakh. As part of the offer, Kommuniti members of the brand can look forward to free service assistance en route Ladakh from major access routes to the region from key parts of the country.

The ‘Service on Us’ initiative is available in all major cities along the route to Ladakh and will provide the required support that riders would require. Under the offer, labour charges for periodic service and running repairs would be complimentary. Additionally, there is a 26-point check available at Leh service station without the need for any payment required.

A press statement from the company further informs that an ‘expert technician’ has been deputed in Leh with essential tools and parts that may be required. Additionally, those with RSA (Road-side Assistance) policy would be eligible for breakdown assistance as per policy guidelines while those without the policy can avail the service on a payment basis. “This initiative is dedicated to the free-spiritedness of Jawa & Yezdi riders and their quest to explore, and it is our aim to offer them complete peace of mind in terms of service assistance while they are at it," says Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO at Classic Legends.

The ‘Service on Us’ initiative is available for all riders making way to Ladakh and merging in NCR as a common point. The service is available at official service centers in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram. From here, riders may choose either of the two routes to Ladakh - via Chandigarh and Manali or via Jammu, Srinagar and Kargil.

Those riding in from the eastern parts of the country can avail service in cities like Kolkata, Dhanbad, Arrah, Patna, Lucknow and Agra. Those riding up from southern parts can opt for service in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Gwalior, Bhopal, Jhansi and Agra. Riders making way from Mumbai can get their motorcycles checked in the city, apart from centers in Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Udaipur, Ajmer and Jaipur.

First Published Date: 07 Jun 2022, 03:30 PM IST
