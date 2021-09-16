Okaya Freedum low-speed electric scooter launched at 69,900

Okaya EV, the electric vehicle division of the Energy storage solutions provider Okaya Group on Thursday announced the launch of Freedum electric scooter which is Okaya’s third product ever since it started operations in July this year. The company claims that the Freedum comes out as a 100% made-in-India scooter that will be manufactured at Okaya’s Baddi, Himachal Pradesh-based plant.

The EV maker says that its earlier EVs - the AvionIQ series and the ClassIQ series have received ‘a tremendous response’.

The new Freedum e-scooter by Okaya has been offered in a total of four variants. Aimed at the mass segment, the Freedum is a low-speed offering that primarily targets the requirements of delivery-based businesses and budget buyers.

The new Freedum comes in both in VRLA Lead Acid Battery and Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) Battery. Its colours include a whole range of options - White, Red, Blue to Black, Green, Brown and Beige. It gets a 250W, BLDC Hub Motor and has a maximum speed of 25 kmph and full-charge range of 70-80 km.

Speaking at the launch of Freedum, Mr. Anil Gupta, Managing Director, Okaya Power Group said, “Electric is the future and we find ourselves best placed to offer a high-quality, value for money proposition to every Indian. Owing to our allied business interests, it is only natural for us to have an advantage in the market space. Being very conscious of the quality and durability of our products, we have created a fully made in India proposition that gives fillip to government’s aim to see one crore E-scooters, on road by 2025."

The company says that its parent group - Okaya has been supplying EV batteries since 2016-17 and EV changers, charging stations since 2019. And it aims to emerge as one of the key players in the Indian EV market.