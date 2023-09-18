HT Auto
HT Auto
Jeep Finalising Ev Strategy For India, Aims Over 90% Localisation For Compass Suv

Jeep India finalising EV strategy, aims over 90% localisation for Compass SUV

Jeep is evaluating multiple electric vehicles for the Indian market. PTI has reported that the automaker is finalising its EV strategy for the Indian market. However, the automaker has not revealed when it will launch an electric Jeep SUV in the country market. Besides that, the automaker has also reportedly said that it aims to reach more than 90 per cent localisation for its compact SUV Jeep Compass over the next three years.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM
Jeep aims to increase the localisation of its Compass SUV by more than 90 per cent over the next three years.

Aditya Jairaj, Head of Jeep India Operations and Deputy Managing Director at Stellantis India has reportedly told PTI that electric vehicles are a focal point for the SUV manufacturer. He also reportedly said that Jeep is evaluating different options before finalising its plans for the Indian market.

Watch: Jeep Meridian: First Drive Review

Speaking about the electrification strategy, he said that electrification with Jeep in India is a focal point, which will eventually happen. He also said at this point the company is still finalising the EV strategy. "Options for electrification (of vehicles) is something we are studying right now because the customer is at the centre and his (customer's) needs have to be satisfied. Globally, we have a vast expansion of the EV portfolio. So, we are evaluating different options for India," Jairaj reportedly added.

Speaking about its overall product strategy in India, the Jeep India official further said that the Stellantis-owned auto company aims for more than 90 per cent localisation in its most affordable SUV Compass over the next three years. He also said that for the next-generation SUVs, the auto company is looking at significantly higher localisation from the current level. “It is not just localising for India, but it is India for India and India for the world," said the official speaking about Jeep India's product localisation strategy.

Currently, Jeep manufactures its SUVs in India at a 50:50 joint venture facility with Tata Motors at Ranjangaon in Pune, Maharashtra. The latest model introduced by the automaker is the Jeep Compass facelift which came with a 4x2 drivetrain and nine-speed automatic transmission configuration. The Jeep Meridian Overland special edition SUV too broke the cover alongside the updated Compass.

First Published Date: 18 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST

