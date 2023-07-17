HT Auto
Okinawa Okhi 90 Electric Scooter Updated With New Battery, Connectivity Features

Okinawa Okhi-90 electric scooter updated with new battery, connectivity features

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Okinawa Autotech on Monday announced that it has updated its flagship electric scooter model Okhi-90 with new AIS-156 Amendment 3 compliant battery pack, a next-gen motor, and advanced connectivity features. The scooter now comes with upgraded encoder-based motor for precise positioning, better driving experience, and easy servicing.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 17 Jul 2023, 15:36 PM
Okinawa Okhi-90 electric scooter
Okinawa Okhi-90 electric scooter

The upgraded Okhi-90 also boasts a colored digital speedometer with built-in navigation system, Bluetooth connectivity, call and notification alerts, time display, and music notifications. Additionally, the electric scooter offers mobile app connectivity, enabling real-time battery SOC monitoring, real-time speed monitoring, and on/off notifications.

The 2023 Okhi-90 scooter comes with a ground clearance of 175 mm to suit the Indian road conditions. It comes with a micro-charger with an auto-cut function and an Electronic-Assisted Braking System (E-ABS) with regenerative energy. The vehicle can reach speeds of up to 80-90 kmph and has a range of 160 km per charge.

Also Read : Okinawa Praise range gets advanced technology and improved ergonomics

Some key features present on the electric scooter include GPS sensing, real-time positioning, geo-fencing, and turn-by-turn navigation assistance. The scooter can be connected to any mobile via the Okinawa Connect App which can be used to control it remotely.

The scooter gets a combination of different sensors that provide intelligent features for enhanced safety and usability. This feature also allows it to be moved backward for ease when getting out of tight parking spots. The scooter can sense vibrations when left parked and can detect if it's being tampered with. In such cases, an anti-theft alarm buzzes off.

The Okhi-90 was launched in the country in 2022, and the company claims that it garnered bookings of over 10,000 units in its first month of launch. The deliveries of the upgraded OKhi-90 electric scooter is scheduled to begin from September this year.

First Published Date: 17 Jul 2023, 15:36 PM IST
