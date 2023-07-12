How many Ampere electric scooters have been sold in India so far?

Greaves Electric Mobility claimed that it has sold more than two lakh units of Ampere scooters
The first one-lakh-unit milestone was achieved in April of FY23
The later one lakh has been sold between April 2022 and July 2023
The company has attributed the success to its diverse range of products
Its product range includes Zeal, Magnus, and Primus
All three Ampere electric scooters come as high-speed models
These scooters cater to specific needs of personal mobility and last-mile e-commerce
The company aims to further strengthen its product lineup in the future