How many Ampere electric scooters have been sold in India so far?

 Greaves Electric Mobility claimed that it has sold more than two lakh units of Ampere scooters

The first one-lakh-unit milestone was achieved in April of FY23

The later one lakh has been sold between April 2022 and July 2023

The company has attributed the success to its diverse range of products 

Its product range includes Zeal, Magnus, and Primus

All three Ampere electric scooters come as high-speed models

These scooters cater to specific needs of personal mobility and last-mile e-commerce

The company aims to further strengthen its product lineup in the future
