New-gen KTM 390 Adventure and 390 Enduro R to make India debut today at IBW. Here's what to expect

KTM India is all set to unveil the new 390 Adventure and 390 Enduro R at India Bike Week today at India Bike Week. The unveil will happen at 6 PM at the main stage of IBW 2024. The motorcycles were first showcased at EICMA earlier this year. The motorcycles are set to go on sale in the Indian market. Currently, it remains unconfirmed whether the Austrian manufacturer will introduce the 390 SMC R in India.

The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure features a 399 cc engine that we have already experienced on the new 390 Duke. It will boast a new design and an improved c

The Austrian motorcycle manufacturer has completely redesigned the ADV, featuring a rally-inspired front fairing, horseshoe-shaped LED daytime running lights paired with stacked projector lamps, and a new colour TFT display that includes Bluetooth connectivity.

The updated 390 ADV series will include off-road and touring variants, as well as enduro and supermoto models, all constructed on the same platform. Significantly, the 390 Adventure R is anticipated to be the most advanced variant, equipped with the new H50 TFT dashboard, cornering ABS, and Motorcycle Traction Control. It features a 21-inch spoked wheel at the front and an 18-inch wheel at the rear, utilizing tube-type tyres and disc brakes on both ends.

KTM 390 Adventure R

The 390 Adventure R is designed with a robust steel trellis frame, enhanced by fully-adjustable telescopic WP front forks and a rear offset monoshock, each providing 230 mm of suspension travel. It is powered by a 399 cc liquid-cooled LC4c engine, derived from the latest iteration of the 390 Duke. This engine produces a power output of 45.3 bhp at 8,500 rpm and generates a torque of 39.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm, featuring an updated final drive ratio specifically optimized for this adventure model. Additionally, the motorcycle is equipped with a six-speed transmission and includes a bi-directional quickshifter, which eliminates the necessity of using a clutch lever for gear changes.

KTM 390 Enduro R

Furthermore, the brand will present the standard 390 Enduro R. This model is equipped with a hexagonal headlamp and a flat cowl that incorporates LED turn indicators. It is designed with a flat seat and features long-travel suspension elements, which consist of WP USD front forks and a rear monoshock. Braking is managed by front and rear discs with dual-channel ABS, mounted on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels that utilize tube-type tyres.

