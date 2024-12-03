The Austrian two-wheeler maker KTM is offering year-end discounts for the 250 Duke
The naked streetbike that was listed at ₹2.41 lakh is now priced at ₹2.25 lakh, ex-showroom
The 2024 KTM 250 Duke sports an updated front fascia with boomerang LED DRLs
It comes in four different colour options – Atlantic Blue, Electronic Orange, Ceramic White and Ebony Black.
The 250 Duke rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. It has single disc brakes with dual channel ABS
It is built on a steel trellis frame with USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear
The 250 Duke gets a new 5-inch TFT display with new graphics and an updated switchgear
It sports the 248 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that powered the older model
With a six-speed gearbox and quickshifter, the bike makes 30 bhp and 25 Nm of torque