Published Dec 03, 2024

The Austrian two-wheeler maker KTM is offering year-end discounts for the 250 Duke

The naked streetbike that was listed at 2.41 lakh is now priced at 2.25 lakh, ex-showroom

The 2024 KTM 250 Duke sports an updated front fascia with boomerang LED DRLs

It comes in four different colour options – Atlantic Blue, Electronic Orange, Ceramic White and Ebony Black.

The 250 Duke rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. It has single disc brakes with dual channel ABS

It is built on a steel trellis frame with USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear

The 250 Duke gets a new 5-inch TFT display with new graphics and an updated switchgear

It sports the 248 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that powered the older model

With a six-speed gearbox and quickshifter, the bike makes 30 bhp and 25 Nm of torque
